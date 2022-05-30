Marlins Game Coverage
Fish Stripes Podcast Episode
- Sunday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 4-3; Double-A Pensacola lost, 7-2; High-A Beloit won, 5-4; Low-A Jupiter won, 5-2. After carrying a season-long scoreless streak into this past series, left-hander Josh Simpson (Pensacola) allowed nine runs—all earned—in three nightmarish relief appearances (1.2 IP). My Fish Prospects of the Week are RHP Bryan Hoeing (Jacksonville) and 1B Troy Johnston (Pensacola) with an honorable mention to Braxton Garrett (Jacksonville).
- With Jesús Luzardo (left forearm strain) still far away from returning and Cody Poteet (right elbow muscle) joining him on the injured list, Edward Cabrera will be entering the Marlins rotation on Tuesday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid reports. My fourth-ranked Marlins prospect, Cabrera has a 4.56 ERA and 3.38 FIP in five starts this season with Triple-A Jacksonville.
- Jorge Soler had his first multi-home run game as a Marlin. He’s on pace for 39 homers in 2022, which would be the third-highest single-season total in franchise history—Giancarlo Stanton had 59 in 2017 and Gary Sheffield had 42 in 1996.
- The Marlins currently have 10.2% odds of making the 2022 playoffs, 1.6% odds of winning the NL East division and 0.5% odds of a World Series title, according to FanGraphs. At this time a week ago, those percentages were 13.2%, 2.4% and 0.6%, respectively.
- Revisiting our Fish Stripes LIVE Marlins vs. Braves series predictions, the majority of us correctly foresaw the Braves taking two of the three games. Daniel Rodriguez picked up an additional point for choosing Ronald Acuña Jr. as his series MVP.
We streamed the Rockies series preview show a day early. Our Fish Picks props have been updated! Make your picks here.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 58.3% chance to win their series opener against the Rockies.
- Funny coincidence! On this day 25 years ago, Jeff Conine and Bobby Bonilla starred in a Marlins comeback win over these same Rockies.
- The Marlins traded a handful of prospects to give themselves a chance to contend in 2022. I checked in on how Kameron Misner, Kyle Nicolas and those other young players are doing with their new organizations.
- Hammerheads left-hander Jared Pettitte reunited with his famous father, Andy Pettitte, and other family members.
- Miguel Rojas played “a complete game” to help secure Saturday’s Marlins win on what would’ve been his mother’s birthday. After passing away last offseason, she remains a powerful influence in his life, writes Christina De Nicola of MLB.com.
