Marlins vs. Diamondbacks: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 3, 2022

Trevor Rogers and Humberto Castellanos will start Tuesday’s Marlins vs. Diamondbacks game at LoanDepot Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Richard Bleier #35 of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at loanDepot park Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (12-10, +7 RD) vs. Diamondbacks (11-13, -18 RD) game thread. Last chance to vote for our April 2022 Marlin of the Month!

The Marlins are, understandably, being overshadowed by the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers playoff series and the upcoming Miami Grand Prix.

Diamondbacks Starting Lineup

  1. LF Cooper Hummel (94 wRC+ this season, career 109 wRC+)
  2. DH Jordan Luplow (140, 110)
  3. 2B Ketel Marte (42, 109)
  4. 1B Christian Walker (78, 99)
  5. C Carson Kelly (-14, 83)
  6. CF Daulton Varsho (119, 97)
  7. SS Nick Ahmed (185, 75)
  8. RF Pavin Smith (114, 98)
  9. 3B Sergio Alcantara (5, 62)

RHP Humberto Castellanos

Castellanos’ 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Notes: With an average four-seam fastball velocity of just 88.8 mph, Castellanos is one of the softest throwers in the majors, per Baseball Savant...The D-backs are sorta running on fumes at this point, having played 15 games over the last 14 days (with zero off days). Their .181 team batting average is 16 points lower than any other MLB team.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (187 wRC+ this season, career 103 wRC+)
  2. DH Jesús Aguilar (103, 112)
  3. LF Jorge Soler (87, 110)
  4. CF Jesús Sánchez (137, 110)
  5. 1B Garrett Cooper (141, 120)
  6. RF Avisaíl García (46, 103)
  7. 3B Brian Anderson (142, 113)
  8. SS Jon Berti (208, 102)
  9. C Jacob Stallings (39, 87)

LHP Trevor Rogers

Rogers’ 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti in, Miguel Rojas out; Cooper/García swap the 5/6 spots; Cooper/Aguilar swap 1B/DH

Additional Notes: Joey Wendle is still dealing with soreness that kept him out on Monday...Richard Bleier has allowed at least one hit in six straight appearances, matching the longest such streak of his Marlins tenure. He should not be given high-leverage assignments for the time being...If García can’t straighten himself out over the next two games against a pitch-to-contact righty and a lefty (Madison Bumgarner), it may be time to worry.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Sun—Paul Severino and Tommy Hutton in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Daniel Rodriguez is at LoanDepot Park as a credentialed reporter representing Fish Stripes. They will provide in-game updates on Twitter (@Drodyyy). Alex Krutchik will handle the game recap article.

