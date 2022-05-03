Marlins vs. Diamondbacks: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 3, 2022

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (12-10, +7 RD) vs. Diamondbacks (11-13, -18 RD) game thread. Last chance to vote for our April 2022 Marlin of the Month!

Poll Who gets your vote? Jazz Chisholm

Jesús Sánchez

Pablo López

Sandy Alcántara vote view results 31% Jazz Chisholm (6 votes)

10% Jesús Sánchez (2 votes)

57% Pablo López (11 votes)

0% Sandy Alcántara (0 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

The Marlins are, understandably, being overshadowed by the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers playoff series and the upcoming Miami Grand Prix.

The man on top of the F1 driver standings, Charles Leclerc, is scheduled to be at LoanDepot Park later today before the Marlins game. The plan is for him to do a jersey exchange and even play some catch with Jazz Chisholm Jr. #MiamiGP — Will Manso (@WillManso) May 3, 2022

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The second inning runs from April 29 through May 18.

Diamondbacks Starting Lineup

RHP Humberto Castellanos

Notes: With an average four-seam fastball velocity of just 88.8 mph, Castellanos is one of the softest throwers in the majors, per Baseball Savant...The D-backs are sorta running on fumes at this point, having played 15 games over the last 14 days (with zero off days). Their .181 team batting average is 16 points lower than any other MLB team.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Trevor Rogers

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti in, Miguel Rojas out; Cooper/García swap the 5/6 spots; Cooper/Aguilar swap 1B/DH

Additional Notes: Joey Wendle is still dealing with soreness that kept him out on Monday...Richard Bleier has allowed at least one hit in six straight appearances, matching the longest such streak of his Marlins tenure. He should not be given high-leverage assignments for the time being...If García can’t straighten himself out over the next two games against a pitch-to-contact righty and a lefty (Madison Bumgarner), it may be time to worry.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Sun—Paul Severino and Tommy Hutton in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Daniel Rodriguez is at LoanDepot Park as a credentialed reporter representing Fish Stripes. They will provide in-game updates on Twitter (@Drodyyy). Alex Krutchik will handle the game recap article.

