Marlins Game Coverage
Fish Stripes Podcast Episode
- Marlins injury updates: Sixto Sánchez (shoulder) is now throwing from 60 feet; Jordan Holloway (unspecified injury) will begin his own throwing progression this week; José Devers (shoulder) could soon appear in an extended spring training game; Dylan Floro (rotator cuff) will make at least one more minor league rehab appearance with Triple-A Jacksonville before rejoining the big league club.
- Vote on the April 2022 Marlin of the Month award! Juan Páez has selected four finalists—plus a few honorable mentions—from an exciting opening month of the regular season.
- Revered former Marlins broadcaster Rich Waltz made his return to Little Havana working play-by-play for the Diamondbacks on Bally Sports Arizona. MLB.TV subscribers can listen to him throughout this series.
- We had a blast with meteorologist John Morales on Monday’s Fish Stripes LIVE! During the show, he shared the specific criteria that must be met for the Marlins to open the LoanDepot Park roof for home games. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.
- FiveThirtyEight gives the Marlins a 62% chance to win their next game against the Diamondbacks.
- In the world of MLB power rankings, the Marlins rose from 21st to 13th on MLB.com and entered the tier of “solid contenders” on FanGraphs.
- Sandy Alcantara ranks eighth, Trevor Rogers ranks 22nd, Pablo López ranks 27th, Jesús Luzardo ranks 39th and Elieser Hernandez ranks 92nd on The List of top starting pitchers for fantasy baseball created by Nick Pollack of Pitcher List.
- I used stats and game footage to explain Kahlil Watson’s swing-and-miss issue.
- Here’s my weekly overview of top Marlins minor league performers.
- On a new Fish Bytes, Jordan McPherson and Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald unpack the factors that led to Miami’s recently snapped seven-game winning streak.
- On this day 25 years ago, the Marlins hit two homers against the Astros in the ninth inning to force extras, eventually beating them in 13. At four hours and 54 minutes, it had the longest time of game of any contest that the Fish played during the 1997 regular season.
- Marlins team photographer Joseph Guzy shared lots of snapshots from the Mariners series on his Marlins In Focus blog.
Loading comments...