Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 29, 2022

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (19-25, +13 RD) vs. Braves (22-25, -14 RD) game thread.

We are making a one-time adjustment to the Fish Stripes LIVE schedule due to Memorial Day. Our look-ahead to the Rockies series will be streaming tonight at 5:30 p.m. ET on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter, right after the Braves series concludes.

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The third inning runs from May 20 through June 9.

Marlins Game Notes

Saturday’s Marlins Starting Lineup (to be updated ASAP)

RHP Elieser Hernandez

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: TBD

Additional Notes: Brian Anderson was scratched on Saturday due to lower back spasms...Seems like the right spot for Nick Fortes to make his 2022 Marlins debut?...On Wednesday, for the first time in three years, Hernandez made a relief appearance for the Marlins. Don Mattingly insists it was simply about getting him to face live batters with eight days in between starts. I think the club is also curious how he’d handle a transition to the bullpen in the near future.

Braves Starting Lineup

LHP Max Fried

Pregame Roster Moves: RHP Jesús Cruz selected from Triple-A Gwinnett, LHP Tucker Davidson optioned to Triple-A

Notes: Fried’s control has been on point this season with only six unintentional walks issued through nine starts. He’s throwing two-thirds of his total pitches for strikes...Albies (20 plate appearances) has the most head-to-head history with Hernandez among active Braves players...Adam Duvall (.120/.185/.160 in 27 PA) and Olson (.100/.200/.200 in 35 PA) have been especially unproductive against Marlins pitching in 2022.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Kyle Sielaff and Rod Allen). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Kevin Barral will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds