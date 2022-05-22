Miami, FL—Saturday made for the latest in what has become the prevailing narrative surrounding the Marlins the past two seasons, one-run losses. Miami would earn their 13th one-run loss falling 4-3 despite a strong start by Elieser Hernández.

Playing to 17,908 on-lookers Sunday, Sandy Alcantara would do what he does best, efficiently carve his way through big-league lineups, allowing one unearned run on 103 pitches over the first 8 innings.

Enter the 9th inning, and with Alcantara looking for his 4th career complete game, the Marlins ace would be faced with some adversity, as a routine pop-up dropped by Jesús Aguilar facilitated Atlanta in scoring 2 unanswered runs. The Fish would, however, find themselves on the other side of yesterday’s defeat, taking the series finale to avoid the sweep at the hands of the Braves, 4-3, with Alcantara finishing what he started.

“That’s my mentality every time, to throw 9 innings,” said Alcantara to Bally’s Kelly Saco.

Amid two Miami errors, the Marlins’ ace would finish the day with 0 earned runs allowed, striking out 7, and walking 2 on 115 pitches.

Sunday saw Alcantara become the first pitcher in the majors to complete 8 innings in 3 or more starts this season. Houston’s Justin Verlander is the only other pitcher to do so twice. In 9 starts now, Alcantara owns a 2.11 ERA and leads all of baseball in innings pitched (59.2).

“(Sandy) was good all day,” said manager Don Mattingly.

“We’ve seen a lot of games like this where he’s in the zone, and teams aren’t waiting around.”

Alcantara’s 14.8 P/IP (Pitches Per Inning) ranks 12th among all qualified pitchers.

With the win, Miami improves to 18-22—this despite a +17 run differential—and 6-13 in one-run games. The Marlins are now half-game behind Atlanta for 2nd in the NL East, currently trailing the Mets by 8 games.

Miami would come out of the gates hot early, touching Atlanta starter Ian Anderson (6+ IP, 7 H, 4 R) for a run in the bottom of the 1st. It wouldn’t be until the bottom of the 6th when a Brian Anderson single would drive home Garrett Cooper to help Miami reclaim the lead. Atlanta had previously tied the game in the 5th following an error on a fly ball hit to center fielder Jesús Sánchez.

Ultimately though, Jacob Stallings would drive in the go-ahead run in 7th with a single, his second hit of the day. Stallings would reach base safely 3 times in Sunday’s win.

Looking Ahead

With an off-day scheduled for Monday, Miami will travel to St. Pete, where they’ll begin a brief two-game set against the Rays. Pablo López (4-1, 1.57 ERA) will square off against Shane McClanahan (3-2, 2.33 ERA) with first pitch slated for 6:40 Eastern from Tropicana Field.

Of Note