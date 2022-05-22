Jazz Chisholm Jr. leaves game early with left hamstring tightness

Marlins breakout star Jazz Chisholm Jr. was removed from Sunday’s game after two innings due to left hamstring tightness, the club announced. Recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville earlier in the day, Joe Dunand replaced him at second base.

Through 34 games, Chisholm has a .290/.341/.581 slash line (158 wRC+) with seven home runs and six stolen bases. Despite limited reps against left-handed pitching, he easily leads all Marlins position players in wins above replacement (1.9 fWAR/2.0 rWAR). The Bahamian speedster was well on his way to his first career MLB All-Star selection.

In the eighth inning of Saturday’s game, Ozzie Albies made contact with Chisholm’s left knee while attempting to steal second base. Chisholm stayed in the game. Batting and running the bases during the bottom of the ninth seemed to exacerbate the injury.

Nonetheless, Jazz started on Sunday in his usual leadoff spot. He drew a first-inning walk and came around to score the go-ahead run for the Marlins following a double and sacrifice fly. But he was moving gingerly during his trip around the bases. Even then, he went back out to play defense in the second inning and was involved in fielding a pair of grounders. Finally, Don Mattingly had a conversation with Jazz in the dugout and removed him from the game.

Chisholm dealt with a few nagging injuries during his rookie campaign in 2021. His longest absence was due to...a left hamstring strain (missed 16 games).

Dunand made his major league debut earlier this month as a COVID IL call-up. He went 2-for-4 with a home run in a road win against the Padres in San Diego. This was the first opportunity for the Miami native to play at the highest level in front of his family and friends.

There is no record of Dunand having played at second base in any official collegiate or professional game prior to Sunday.

The Marlins hope to have Jon Berti (COVID IL) back on their active roster in the near future—he is far more experienced at second base than Dunand. However, he has yet to begin a minor league rehab assignment, so his return is not imminent.