Marlins vs. Diamondbacks: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 2, 2022

Welcome to Monday’s Marlins (12-9, +8 RD) vs. Diamondbacks (10-13, -19 RD) game thread.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got a special series preview article, free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Diamondbacks Starting Lineup

RHP Zac Gallen

Pregame Roster Moves: Taylor Widener optioned to Triple-A Reno; Matt Davidson designated for assignment

Notes: The D-backs are sorta running on fumes at this point, having played 14 games over the last 13 days (with zero off days). Their .181 team batting average is 20 points lower than any other MLB team...Ketel Marte, who has played in each of Arizona’s first 23 games, is getting a rest. He has performed far below his usual standards (.151/.213/.279, 41 wRC+).

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Pablo López

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Aguilar and Chisholm in, Jon Berti and Joey Wendle out; Cooper moves down from 2 to 6, Anderson moves down from 6 to 7; Cooper switches from 1B to DH, García switches from DH to RF, Anderson switches from RF to 3B

Pregame Roster Moves: Zach Pop optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville; Shawn Armstrong designated for assignment

Additional Notes: Squeezing Pop and Armstrong off the active roster leaves the Marlins with 13 pitchers (eight relievers)—they had been using a 15-man staff (10 relievers) since Opening Day...The Marlins Communications department informs us that López’s 0.39 ERA through his first four starts of the season is the lowest in franchise history. He has not allowed more than four hits in any of those outings...As covered on this morning’s podcast episode, this is the first meeting between Chisholm and Gallen since they were traded for one another.

“You better than me because I was definitely looking at the M****F****’s I was traded for” - @CC_Sabathia pic.twitter.com/zhGcrZzQfv — R2C2 (@R2C2) April 16, 2021

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Tommy Hutton in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Isaac Azout and Noah Berger are at LoanDepot Park as credentialed reporters representing Fish Stripes. They will provide in-game updates on Twitter—@IsaacAzout and @Trainboy100—and handle the postgame articles.

