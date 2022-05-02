Marlins Game Coverage
- Sunday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 5-4 (F/10); Double-A Pensacola won, 4-1; High-A Beloit won, 13-6; Low-A Jupiter won, 1-0. Bryan Hoeing had another great outing (7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K) and earned a promotion to Jacksonville, as first reported by Aram Leighton of Just Baseball. Fish On The Farm’s Alex Carver reports that Kahlil Watson exited the Hammerheads game in the seventh inning for a non-injury-related reason.
- The Marlins currently have 30.0% odds of making the 2022 playoffs, 6.4% odds of winning the National League East division and 1.1% odds of a World Series title, according to FanGraphs. At this time a week ago, those percentages were 23.1%, 4.3% and 0.8%, respectively.
- Pablo López and Jazz Chisholm Jr. were named the starting pitcher and second baseman on MLB’s Team of the Month for April.
- Louis Addeo-Weiss has more on what went well for the Fish during the opening month of the regular season.
- I posted a compilation of interviews conducted in the Marlins clubhouse and on the field by Kevin Barral and Hector Rodriguez last weekend with López, Sandy Alcantara, Anthony Bender, Garrett Cooper and Perry Hill.
- Nicole Cahill is dissatisfied with how the revamped Marlins medical staff is responding to head injuries.
- Revisiting our Fish Stripes LIVE Marlins vs. Mariners series predictions, Noah Berger and Kevin Barral each correctly had the Marlins winning two of three games. Brian Anderson earned series MVP honors for Noah.
- Tonight’s Fish Stripes LIVE from 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET features a very special guest: South Florida media personality (and huge Marlins fan) John Morales. Tune in via YouTube, Facebook or Twitter. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.
- MLB active roster sizes are being reduced by two spots today, from 28 to 26. I expect the Marlins to remove Zach Pop, either by optioning him or placing him on the injured list. That leaves the team with an interesting choice between sending down the productive but under-utilized Bryan De La Cruz or trimming another reliever.
- Fish Stripes asked on Twitter whether Max Meyer or Edward Cabrera would get the first opportunity to start a game for the Marlins this season. Meyer received more than two-thirds of the vote.
- MLB.com’s Anthony Castrovince boldly predicts the Marlins to rise to first place in the NL East standings during the month of May.
- On this day 10 years ago, Giancarlo Stanton’s 10th-inning home run propelled the Marlins past the Giants.
