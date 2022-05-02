The only player in franchise history to be named National League MVP, Giancarlo Stanton hit more home runs in a Florida/Miami Marlins uniform than any other player in franchise history.

A number of those blasts came at opportune times. That includes one that took place on this day 10 years ago. After the Miami Marlins had let a ninth-inning lead slip away, Stanton saved the day with a 10th-inning blast in a 3-2 win over the San Francisco Giants.

The Marlins took a 2-0 lead to the bottom of the ninth at AT&T Park on May 2, 2012. Miami closer Heath Bell failed to record an out as San Francisco drew even.

Against Bell, the frame started with a double from Brandon Belt. Four pitches later, Joaquin Arias singled him home to cut the lead to 2-1. After a single from Buster Posey moved Arias to third, Bell’s night was over.

Steve Cishek entered and immediately struck out Brett Pill on three pitches, but a bunt single by Gregor Blanco tied the contest. After a groundout and an infield single, Cishek was able to get Ryan Theriot to ground out with the bases loaded to get the contest to the 10th.

In the top of the 10th, San Francisco turned to Santiago Casilla. Casilla got Omar Infante to ground out to begin the inning.

Up came Stanton.

With the count even 2-2, Casilla went with his slider. Stanton went yard.

Stanton blasted the pitch over the left field wall to put Miami back in front. Cishek worked a perfect bottom of the inning while striking out two to seal the win.

Prior to Stanton’s blast, the first two Miami runs came in each of the first two innings. Infante’s RBI groundout in the first got the scoring started. In the second, Emilio Bonifacio reached on an error to score Gaby Sanchez.

The late struggles of Bell ultimately overshadowed a stellar start by Miami’s Carlos Zambrano. Zambrano allowed just five hits and three walks in seven shutout innings. Barry Zito went less than four innings for the Giants after walking seven batters.

The Marlins would go on to sweep the three-game series against the Giants. Throughout the course of the 2012 season, Stanton hit 37 home runs. The only one in extra innings served as the game-winner. It came on this day a decade ago.