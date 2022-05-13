Fish Stripes Podcast Episode
- Thursday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 10-1; Double-A Pensacola won, 9-8; High-A Beloit lost, 13-3; Low-A Jupiter won, 5-0. Brian Anderson (COVID) played seven innings for the Hammerheads, going 0-for-2 with two walks as their starting third baseman. José Devers (right shoulder impingement syndrome) lasted four innings at second base and went 1-for-3 at the plate. Max Meyer had one of the worst outings of his professional career (5.0 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 3 HR).
- Right-hander Brandon White has not appeared in an official MiLB game since being selected by the Marlins in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He’ll be sidelined this entire season after suffering an apparent elbow injury, according to Fish On The Farm’s Daniel De Vivo.
- The Marlins released hard-throwing reliever A.J. Candelario. He quickly inked a deal with the Nationals.
- Revisiting our Fish Stripes LIVE Marlins vs. Diamondbacks predictions, Alex Carver, Daniel Rodriguez and I correctly anticipated that the D-backs would win two of three games. Alex picked up an additional point thanks to series MVP Alek Thomas.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 45.8% chance to win their series opener against the Brewers.
- Tonight as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of the 1997 World Series title, longtime Marlins Members get to attend an exclusive pre-game reception, which will include a photo opportunity with the World Series trophy and a special appearance by members of the championship team.
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. has gone from frequently hitting ground balls to rarely doing so, and his production has spiked accordingly, writes Ben Clemens of FanGraphs.
- Via Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Alex Rodriguez still aspires to own a MLB team. He’d potentially be interested in the Marlins (depending on the asking price) if Bruce Sherman ever put them on the market. Craig Mish of SportsGrid dismissed this farfetched scenario.
- The Post’s Joel Sherman reports that the final class of 2022 arbitration hearings are scheduled for June 21-22. That means the Marlins’ unsettled cases—Pablo López and Jacob Stallings—will be resolved some time before then.
- The most substantial changes to Baseball America’s Marlins Top 30 prospects list are RHP Bryan Hoeing and LHP Josh Simpson making the cut at No. 21 and No. 22, respectively (both of them were previously unranked). Hoeing has a 1.38 ERA and 3.15 FIP through 32.2 IP this season as a starter, while Simpson is dominating with a 0.00 ERA and 1.09 FIP through 15.2 IP out of the Double-A Pensacola bullpen.
- Jim Bowden of The Athletic is impatient and wants to see the Marlins and Pirates move forward with a Bryan Reynolds blockbuster trade ASAP. He proposes a package of Eury Pérez, Jesús Sánchez and José Salas. I would be on board with that despite Reynolds’ ho-hum start to the season.
- On this day 10 years ago, Giancarlo Stanton clobbered his incredible Mother’s Day walk-off grand slam.
