Marlins vs. Brewers: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 13, 2022

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (14-17, +9 RD) vs. Brewers (20-12, +29 RD) game thread. This will be the 14th home game of the season for the Fish, but their first with the roof open!

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got a special series preview article, free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Marlins Homestand Highlights

Brewers Starting Lineup

RHP Corbin Burnes

Pregame Roster Moves: Brent Suter placed on paternity list, Jandel Gustave recalled from Triple-A Nashville.

Notes: The reigning NL Cy Young award winner Burnes is in many ways as good as ever except that he’s been more susceptible to the long ball. After allowing only seven total home runs last season, he has surrendered five through six starts in 2022...Yelich hit for the cycle in his previous game and has now done so thrice in his major league career; meanwhile, no player in Marlins history has done it even once. He has a .372/.471/.605 slash line in 51 plate appearances against his former team...Josh Hader is in the midst of an immense scoreless streak that dates back to July 2021.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Pablo López

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Aguilar and Anderson in, Bryan De La Cruz and Joey Wendle out; Cooper moves down from 2 to 4, Rojas moves down from 6 to 8; Soler switches from DH to LF, Cooper switches from 1B to DH

Pregame Roster Moves: Anderson activated from COVID IL, Wendle (right hamstring strain) placed on 10-day IL

Additional Notes: Wendle will be eligible to return on May 22, the final day of this Marlins homestand. However, hamstring strains of even the most mild severity usually require longer than 10 days for a complete recovery. Tough news...Aguilar has been dramatically more productive with the bat at home this season (184 wRC+) compared to on the road (62 wRC+). Same story with Anderson (189 wRC+ at home, 63 wRC+ on the road).

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Sun—Paul Severino and Gaby Sanchez in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and J.P. Arencibia). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Daniel Rodriguez is representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@Drodyyy) for in-games updates.

I will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

