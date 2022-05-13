Pink bats on Mother’s Day have become a tradition throughout Major League Baseball. On this day 10 years ago, Giancarlo Stanton left no doubt that the day’s final swing with one would end the contest.

Stanton played the role of hero as he did so often during his tenure with the Miami Marlins. His mammoth walk-off grand slam capped a six-run ninth inning and lifted Miami to an 8-4 victory over the New York Mets.

The Marlins had opened the series with a walk-off win as they arrived for the rubber game of a three-game set at Marlins Park on May 13, 2012. As they came to bat in the bottom of the ninth against Frank Francisco, they had work to do.

The Mets had broken a 2-2 tie in the top of the inning on a two-run double by Justin Turner. After blowing the save two nights prior, it was déjà vu for Francisco.

Emilio Bonifacio got the rally started after tripling to cap an eight-pitch at-bat. After John Buck walked, Greg Dobbs’ pinch-hit single scored Bonifacio and put runners on the corners with nobody out.

Francisco was promptly replaced by Manny Acosta. Acosta was able to get José Reyes to fly out, but the hit was deep enough to tie the game as pinch runner Brett Hayes came home. Acosta then got Omar Infante to pop out, but walked Hanley Ramírez and hit Austin Kearns to load the bases with two outs.

It took just one pitch for Stanton to end the contest.

Acosta left one out over the middle of the plate and Stanton left no doubt. His blast to left-centerfield cleared the wall with ease as Miami rallied to beat the Mets yet again.

Prior to the walk-off grand slam, the Marlins had never led. New York scored two runs in the fourth to get the scoring started. Miami didn’t answer until the seventh when Buck delivered a two-run blast to even the contest.

Stanton and Bonifacio each had three hits in the win. Kirk Nieuwenhuis and Daniel Murphy each tallied two hits for the Mets.

New York’s Jon Niese and Miami’s Carlos Zambrano each had quality starts on the mound, but it was Miami closer Heath Bell who earned the win despite allowing two runs in the ninth. Francisco took the loss for the Mets.

Stanton’s walk-off grand slam marked the second time in three days that the Marlins erased a ninth-inning deficit to defeat the Mets. It came on this day a decade ago.