- Wednesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 7-5; Double-A Pensacola won, 8-2; High-A Beloit won, 14-3; Low-A Jupiter won, 4-1. Just when Jerar Encarnación looked to be cooling off, he erupted for a four-hit game (his first since 2018). Encarnación already has more runs scored in 2022 than he had all of last season for the Blue Wahoos.
- For I believe just the second time in 2022, the Marlins and each of their MiLB affiliates played and won on the same day—that’s an organizational sweep!
- Wednesday marked the end of a road-heavy portion of the Marlins schedule that included games on 16 consecutive days. They went 7-9.
- On a special edition of The Offishial Show, I spoke with Martin Berger and Fidel Prieto about the 1997 Marlins World Series title from their perspective as season ticket-holders.
- I joined Peter Pratt on Locked On Marlins to react to Wednesday’s win, how Jacob Stallings, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and others are producing relative to preseason expectations, and the brief major league opportunity that Joe Dunand received.
- In a MLB.com poll regarding the MVP races, Chisholm placed fifth among National League players (though none of the 64 respondents gave him their first-place vote).
- Joey Wendle (right hamstring tightness) will be undergoing tests to determine whether or not a trip to the injured list is needed.
- Despite struggling in his latest outing, the majority of Marlins fans say they are satisfied with how Jesús Luzardo has pitched so far this season.
- Our own Juan Páez looks at why Avisaíl García and Jorge Soler have underperformed.
- Cody Poteet has made the adjustment to a relief role after many years of being developed as a starter, writes Jake Rill of MLB.com.
- Former Marlins pitcher Rick van den Hurk is the head of operations for the Netherlands national baseball team as the country prepares to compete in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
- Support Marlins content creators! Alex Aguirre of Lemon City Live has launched the First Pitch 305 podcast. Listen to the first episode here.
