Marlins vs. Diamondbacks: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 11, 2022

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (13-17, +1 RD) vs. Diamondbacks (17-14, -5 RD) game thread. The D-backs have an opportunity to complete a season series sweep of the Fish for the first time ever.

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The second inning runs from April 29 through May 18.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Chisholm, De La Cruz and Stallings in, Jesús Aguilar, Erik González and Payton Henry out; Soler switches from LF to DH, Cooper switches from DH to 1B, Wendle switches from 2B to 3B

Additional Notes: Alcantara’s 11.0% walk rate is his worst since 2018, and he’s going up against an Arizona offense which ranks third in the majors in that department (10.6 BB%)...Rojas got himself back up to the Mendoza Line (.200 BA) for the first time since April 10. Many aspects of his batted ball profile are the same as ever, so expect his results to continue gradually improving.

Diamondbacks Starting Lineup

RHP Merrill Kelly

Notes: Same lineup we saw in the series opener, except with Perdomo and Thomas flipping spots at the bottom of the order...The D-backs starting rotation is thriving with a 2.34 earned run average through 31 games. No doubt, they’ve benefited from good luck, such as MLB’s lowest batting average on balls in play (.235) and home run/fly ball rate (5.7%).

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Sun—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Rod Allen). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

I will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds