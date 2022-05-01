Marlins vs. Mariners: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 1, 2022

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (12-8, +10 RD) vs. Mariners (11-10, +16 RD) game thread. The Marlins are riding their longest winning streak in six years, though it hasn’t come easily (margins of victory of three runs or fewer in each contest).

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The second inning runs from April 29 through May 18.

Mariners Starting Lineup

RHP Logan Gilbert

Notes: Mitch Haniger suffered a high right ankle sprain in his first plate appearance of the series and has since been placed on the injured list...The Mariners have not been swept in a series since May 21-23, 2021 (on the road vs. the Padres)...Legendary infield instructor Perry Hill, who parted ways with the Fish after the 2018 season, is on Seattle’s coaching staff.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Sánchez, Stallings and Wendle in, Jesús Aguilar, Bryan De La Cruz and Payton Henry out; Cooper moves up from 4 to 2, Rojas moves down from 7 to 8; García switches from RF to DH, Anderson switches from 3B to RF

Additional Notes: Jazz Chisholm Jr. is sidelined again, and now we know it’s due to stomach cramping/distress...The last remnant of the Christian Yelich trade, Isan Díaz, was shipped to San Francisco on Saturday for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The Marlins prefer several of their other Triple-A infielders over the once highly regarded prospect...Having pitched two straight days, Anthony Bender will likely be resting unless it’s an emergency.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Kevin Barral and Noah Berger are at LoanDepot Park as credentialed reporters representing Fish Stripes.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

