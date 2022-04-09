After a tough loss on Opening Day, Pablo López stepped on the bump for the Marlins Saturday afternoon for his first start of the season. Donnie Baseball put out a heavily right-handed lineup against the southpaw, Carlos Rodón.

Early on, the Marlins struggled against Rodón, especially his fastball. His velocity sat in the high 90s and generated a lot of whiffs.

Nevertheless, Jon Berti manufactured a run on his own—he singled, made it to second on an error, stole third, and them reached home on a passed ball. Besides that Berti magic, the Marlins offense stalled up until the seventh.

Pablo looked strong in his debut, his command was there, as his fastballs and changeups looked as nasty as ever. Pablo let up one run in the 5th and was pulled after the inning. His final line was 5 IP, 1 ER, and 6 SO.

Pablo López, Nasty 90mph Changeup.

Okert picked up right where he left off last season, coming in the sixth inning and striking out the side, doing it against the heart of the Giants lineup.

Steven Okert striking out the side



Some of the best bats in the Giants lineup too

The Marlins offense came somewhat alive in the seventh inning as Brian Anderson hit a leadoff double, and Jesús Sánchez batted him home on the go-ahead RBI single. After a Soler walk, Coop-a-loop grounded out and left two stranded.

Newly acquired Cole Sulser made his second game appearance in a row, coming into the game in the bottom of the seventh. He allowed a hit and a walk to start the inning, but worked himself out of the jam to conserve the lead.

Richard Bleier made his appearance in the eighth inning, and after allowing a run on Friday, struck out the side, just like Okert.

In the ninth inning, Anthony Bender was once again put in for relief to try to protect the one-run lead. With two men on base, Bender worked back from a 3-0 count, and after a clutch double play by Jesús Aguilar, Bender was able to close the door on the first Marlins victory of the season!

The Marlins, despite striking out 14 times as a team, had just enough offense to protect an amazing showing from their pitchers.

Mattingly’s Postgame Press Conference

Next up

The Marlins close out the series against the Giants on Sunday at 4:05 EST. Trevor Rogers will make his season debut in the rubber match against former Marlin Anthony DeSclafani.