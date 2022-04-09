Marlins vs. Giants: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 9, 2022

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (0-1, -1 RD) vs. Giants (1-0, +1 RD) game thread. Opening Day was fun...but ultimately disappointing. The Marlins remain winless on the season.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Pablo López

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti replaces Jazz Chisholm Jr.; Anderson replaces Joey Wendle; Cooper and Aguilar switch positions

Additional Notes: Sánchez is the lone lefty starting against Carlos Rodón...While García started a crucial double play on Friday, his offensive performance was underwhelming. By Win Probability Added, he was the least valuable batter for either team (h/t FanGraphs)...To my surprise, recently DFA’d Nick Neidert cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Jacksonville, so he’s still with the Marlins organization...The most well-rested Marlins relievers (didn’t pitch in the previous game) are Shawn Armstrong, Daniel Castano, Steven Okert and Cody Poteet.

Giants Starting Lineup

LHP Carlos Rodón

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: none

Notes: The Giants have won five of their last six games against the Marlins dating back to 2021...Like López, Rodón battled a shoulder injury for a chunk of last season. He beat the Marlins in his only career start against them, but that was way back in 2016...Veteran bats Evan Longoria, LaMonte Wade Jr. and Tommy La Stella are on the injured list and won’t be eligible to return during this series.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Jeff Nelson). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

If you’re totally new here, I’d recommend following Fish Stripes on Twitter (@fishstripes) and turning on tweet notifications for real-time commentary and highlights.

Cole Kruger, making his Fish Stripes debut, will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Game Odds