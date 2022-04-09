In what was the highest-scoring game in Minor League Baseball on Friday, the Blue Wahoos (Marlins) fell short to the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers), 13-11 in an 11-inning ballgame. Arnaldo Hernandez took the win and Anthony Maldonado took the loss.

Eury Pérez made his Wahoos debut and had himself a solid first outing with the team. It wasn’t the dominant Eury we are used to seeing, but we need to keep in mind that AA is probably one of the hardest if not the hardest level to play in. It is just a matter of time until Eury gets adjusted and begins to dominate the competition as he did at A and A+ in 2021.

Final Line: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO, 6.23 ERA

As for the offense, that was the main show. Griffin Conine, Paul McIntosh, and Hayden Cantrelle each hit homers in the game. Troy Johnston had himself a double. Ray Patrick-Didder and Luis Aviles Jr. also had RBI’s in the game.

It all came down to extra innings and the one missed pitch from Maldonado to Felix Valerio who went yard for the game-winning 2-run bomb.

Many players made their Pensacola debut in this one, including McIntosh and the newly acquired Cantrelle (from the Alex Jackson trade). It’s still very early in his professional career, but the undrafted McIntosh continues to hit as well as any prospect in the Marlins farm system (.275 BA, .416 OBP, .675 SLG, 1.091 OPS in 25 G). Coming off an impressive spring training, the 24-year-old showed immediately that he fits in fine at AA.

Paul McIntosh (@pmac1384) — A CATCHER — hits homers, walks and steals bases.#Marlins pic.twitter.com/XnUnInl4iV — Fish on the Farm (@marlinsminors) April 9, 2022

The Wahoos have 2 more games coming up against the Shuckers in this season-opening series. Zach McCambley will take the mound against a pitcher TBA on Saturday at 6:05pm EST.