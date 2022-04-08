Thanks to a Jacob Stallings RBI followed by a Jazz Chisholm Jr. 103 MPH home run to left field, the Marlins briefly grabbed the lead over the Giants on Friday. But it wasn’t enough: Anthony Bender and Anthony Bass blew it. The Marlins lost their season opener in 10 innings, 6-5.

Although Sandy Alcantara didn’t pitch like himself today, we still need to keep in mind that Joey Wendle was a big factor with the 2 errors that allowed runs to come in. Alcantara’s pitch command was all over the place and not what the Marlins had hoped for based on his spring training performances and previous Opening Day starts.

Alcantara’s final line: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO, 1 HR, 3.60 ERA

Beginning with the positives for the Marlins, the offense was on point once Logan Webb handed the game to the Giants bullpen. Stallings had himself quite the Marlins debut going 3-for-4 with 3 RBI’s and one home run. Jazz Chisholm Jr. became the 9th-inning hero with an opposite-field home run, nearly winning the game all by himself.

On the defensive end, Miami had mixed results. Wendle’s throwing error led to the first run being scored. That was all made up for with the strong arms of his teammates. Stallings erased 2 baserunners on a pickoff and a caught stealing. Then in the 10th, Avisaíl García turned a huge double play on a fly ball to right.

The biggest negatives were easily the struggles of the bullpen. In Anthony Bender’s first save attempt, he faced off against Thairo Estrada who had been 0-for-3 in the game. Estrada crushed a 418 foot-homer to tie it up at 5-5.

As for Anthony Bass, he benefited from the García double play. Bass was an out away from extending the game into the 11th when Austin Slater brought home Darin Ruf all the way from 1st base.

We were able to see the debuts of Cole Sulser and Tanner Scott. They both had solid outings for the team as they allowed no hits and no runs.

In the unfamiliar position of coming off the bench, Brian Anderson finally got his opportunity to help the Marlins in the 10th. However, he swung at the first three pitches he saw and struck out.

Miami will face Carlos Rodón and the Giants Saturday at 3:30 PM EST. We will see Pablo López make his season debut after a rough spring training.