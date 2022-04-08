Marlins vs. Giants: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 8, 2022

Welcome to the 2022 Opening Day Marlins (7-7, +4 RD in spring training) vs. Giants (8-7, +11 RD) game thread. For just the second time in franchise history, the Marlins are beginning a regular season on the west coast.

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara

Notes: Soler, Wendle, García and Stallings are each making their Marlins debuts today...This will be Alcantara’s 79th career MLB regular season start, but only his 12th against a full legitimate lineup (designated hitter in place of the opposing pitcher)...It’s the first time since 2017 that Brian Anderson is not in the Marlins Opening Day lineup.

Giants Starting Lineup

RHP Logan Webb

Notes: Webb stretched out to 77 pitches in his final spring training tune-up...Among Giants starters, Yastrzemski (18 plate appearances), Belt (17 PA) and Crawford (16 PA) have the most head-to-head history against Alcantara...Veteran bats Evan Longoria, LaMonte Wade Jr. and Tommy La Stella are on the injured list and won’t be eligible to return during this series.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. ET. That doesn’t fully account for the Opening Day pageantry though, so factor in at least another five minutes. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Jeff Nelson). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

DraftKings Game Odds (as of 1:00 p.m. ET)