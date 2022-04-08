New Fish Stripes Podcast Episodes
- Thursday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 8-4. Bryson Brigman put the Jumbo Shrimp ahead for good with a three-run home run to left. Five guys on the team had multi-hit games. Grant Dayton tossed two dominant innings out of the bullpen in his regular season return to the Marlins organization that drafted him way back in 2010.
- Once Edward Cabrera inevitably gets reassigned to the Jumbo Shrimp, MLB Pipeline’s Jonathan Mayo thinks they will rank among the most talented MiLB rosters.
- The other full-season Marlins affiliates open up their 2022 campaigns tonight. Here are the Double-A Pensacola and Low-A Jupiter rosters.
- Oh yeah, did you hear? It is Opening Day for the Marlins, too. Look for the Fish Stripes game thread to be published as soon as both lineups are announced. We will be hosting an extra-long 90-minute Fish Stripes LIVE show beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter and taking you up to first pitch. Please message me on Twitter if interested in making a guest appearance on the stream!
- Last chance to consume our 2022 Marlins Season Preview series before the real games begin.
- Of the 28 players who are active for the Marlins tonight, only 12 were also on the 2021 Opening Day roster.
- We had already expected Dylan Floro and José Devers to land on the injured list, but the club finally specified what’s holding them back when placing them on the 10-day IL: right rotator cuff tendonitis for Floro and right shoulder impingement syndrome for Devers.
- In Floro’s absence, Don Mattingly says his temporary closer will be Anthony Bender.
- Joe Frisaro came on Fish On The Farm’s Swimming Upstream to set expectations for the team this season.
- Former Marlin (who’s not retired yet!) Logan Morrison was Man On 2nd’s latest special guest. Speaking with Frisaro and Mike Sonbeek, he reflected on the 2012 introduction of the Miami Marlins and took some shots at Trevor Bauer.
- Kevin Barral joined Miami Sports Vibes to talk Marlins Opening Day, the Miami Dolphins offseason and the Miami Heat’s upcoming playoff run.
- The Marlins are hosting watch parties at the Kendall and Fort Lauderdale Duffy’s Sports Grill locations.
I have the Marlins going 78-84— Ely Sussman (@RealEly) April 7, 2022
•Sandy Alcantara throws a no-hitter
•Huge 2nd half from Edward Cabrera
•11-8 record vs. the Braves
•Still not enough offense (.310 OBP as a team)
