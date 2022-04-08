April 8-10 Series Preview: Marlins at Giants

At long last: Opening Day is finally here! The Miami Marlins start the 2022 season on the road with a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants. They’ll then head to Los Angeles for a quick two-game series against the Angels, before returning to Miami for the home opener at LoanDepot Park on Thursday, April 14.

Just like last season, I’ll be previewing each series here at Fish Stripes. Here’s what to expect:

Schedule, Watch, Listen

Probable Pitchers

Recent Lineups

What To Watch For

Poll: How Will This Series Play Out?

Schedule, Watch, Listen

Friday, April 8 at 4:35 pm

Saturday, April 9 at 4:05 pm

Sunday, April 10 at 4:05 pm

TV broadcast for all 3 games: Bally Sports Florida (Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia)

Bally Sports Florida (Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia) Radio broadcast for all 3 games: 940 AM WINZ, WAQI 710

Grid View Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins’ 2022 Opening Day starter Photo by Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants’ 2022 Opening Day starter Photo by Allan Henry/USA TODAY Sports

Pablo López, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Saturday Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

Carlos Rodón, Giants’ starting pitcher on Saturday Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Trevor Rogers, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Sunday Photo by Scott Audette/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Anthony DeSclafani, Giants’ starting pitcher on Sunday Photo by Allan Henry/USA TODAY Sports

Probable Pitchers

Friday: RHP Sandy Alcantara vs. RHP Logan Webb

Alcantara (2021): 3.19 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 24.0 K%, 27.2 HardContact% in 205.2 IP

3.19 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 24.0 K%, 27.2 HardContact% in 205.2 IP Webb (2021): 3.03 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 26.5 K%, 25.7 HardContact% in 148.1 IP

Saturday: RHP Pablo López vs. LHP Carlos Rodón

López (2021): 3.07 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 27.5 K%, 21.6 HardContact% in 102.2 IP

3.07 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 27.5 K%, 21.6 HardContact% in 102.2 IP Rodón (2021): 2.37 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 34.6 K%, 20.6 HardContact% in 132.2 IP

Sunday: LHP Trevor Rogers vs. RHP Anthony DeSclafani

Rogers (2021): 2.64 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 28.5 K%, 22.5 HardContact% in 133.0 IP

2.64 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 28.5 K%, 22.5 HardContact% in 133.0 IP DeSclafani (2021): 3.17 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 22.5 K%, 27.3 HardContact% in 167.2 IP

Projected Lineups

What to watch for on...

Friday: Enjoy baseball being back!

It’s finally Opening Day! Soak up as much baseball as you possibly can because it’s the best day of the year. Try not to scream at your TV or moan about Don Mattingly’s bullpen decisions—we’ve got a long season to do that. Today, just enjoy the game!

Saturday: New look, same Rodón?

Carlos Rodón had a career-best 2.37 ERA (3rd in MLB), 0.96 WHIP (6th), 34.6 K% (4th).

After being a league-average pitcher for the first six years of his career, Carlos Rodón broke out and became one of the best pitchers in 2021. The left-hander made his first All-Star team and placed fifth in AL Cy Young Award voting before trading his White Sox jersey for a Giants one this offseason. If the 2021 edition of Rodón show up on the mound Saturday Marlins’ hitters will be in for a long afternoon.

Sunday: Miami’s ROY.

A fun nugget from Lucas Spence over at Pitcher List: Trevor Rogers allowed two runs or fewer in 22 of his 25 starts last season.

Trevor Rogers’ spectacular season earned him the runner-up spot in NL Rookie of the Year Award voting last year. His starts gave Marlins fans a reason to tune into games. Don’t miss his first start of 2022 on Sunday.