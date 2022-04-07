New Fish Stripes Podcast Episode
- Wednesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 7-6. Another Charles Leblanc home run! The Jumbo Shrimp are slugging .449 through their first two games of the season, but not much else is going right.
- There are 14 major league teams celebrating Opening Day today. The 2022 regular season officially gets underway with a matchup between the Brewers and Cubs at Wrigley Field (2:20 p.m. ET first pitch).
- As for the Marlins, they’ll be going through a team workout at Oracle Park today at around 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.
- On Wednesday, they cut their losses with Alex Jackson before his trade value completely dried up, sending him to the Brewers in exchange for prospects Hayden Cantrelle and Alexis Ramírez. The move cleared a spot on the 40-man roster that should go to Shawn Armstrong.
- An early heads up: we will be hosting an extra-long 90-minute Fish Stripes LIVE show on Friday. The stream begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter and takes you up to first pitch. Please message me on Twitter if interested in making a guest appearance on the stream!
- Here are the many ways that you can support Fish Stripes this season.
- It’s the final week of our 2022 Marlins Season Preview series! Get caught up on our articles focusing on each prominent Marlins major leaguer.
- Baseball’s best third baseman, José Ramírez, has agreed to a five-year, $124 million contract extension with the Guardians. It’s by far the largest extension in the franchise’s history. Unfortunately for the Marlins, it includes a full no-trade clause.
- Tyler Kepner of the New York Times spoke to Louis Head about MLB’s limit on how many times a player can be optioned to the minors.
- Former Marlins All-Star AJ Ramos is hanging up his cleats at age 35. Despite being limited by shoulder issues in recent years, it was an outstanding playing career for an undersized 21st-round draft pick. And he’s an even better person than he was a player. Fish Stripes wishes Ramos the best of luck with whatever comes next.
