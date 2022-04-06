New Fish Stripes Podcast Episode
- Tuesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 6-5. Max Meyer cruised through the first two innings before facing some resistance. He was removed after 69 pitches and relieved by Paul Campbell, who I wouldn’t mind seeing employed by another organization in the near future. Lorenzo Quintana and Charles Leblanc (making his Marlins org debut) both hit opposite-field home runs to keep the contest close. Jeff Lindgren takes the mound for the Jumbo Shrimp tonight.
- Bryan De La Cruz was technically on Jacksonville’s Opening Day roster, but Craig Mish of SportsGrid reports that he’s being recalled to be the final outfielder on the Marlins’ big league roster. Although the team handled that sloppily, there’s ultimately no harm done.
- The Marlins and Jesús Aguilar have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $7.5 million deal that includes a mutual option for 2023 (those rarely get exercised by both sides). This leaves Pablo López, Jacob Stallings and Joey Wendle as the club’s pending arb cases.
- Tanner Scott acknowledged his recent trade with an Instagram post: “Now, a new chapter begins and I’m excited to [become] a Miami Marlin. Let’s get after it.”
- The Miami Herald’s Marlins season preview is out, including this piece by Jordan McPherson and Andre Fernandez about the common threads that make for successful MLB rebuilds.
- Here is how the Marlins fared in the 2022 positional power rankings series on FanGraphs: eighth at catcher, 18th at first base, 22nd at second base, 21st at third base, 18th at shortstop, 10th at left field, 17th at center field, 14th at right field, 15th at designated hitter, 13th-best starting rotation and 16th-best bullpen.
- It’s the final week of our 2022 Marlins Season Preview series! Get caught up on our articles focusing on each prominent Marlins major leaguer.
- Fish Stripes’ own Hector Rodriguez has a new draft profile on pitching prospect Dylan Lesko.
- On this day five years ago, the Marlins got their first win of the 2017 campaign in dramatic fashion.
- Marcus Gilmer of RILY Mag writes an ode to Miami’s home run sculpture, a “true baseball survivor.”
- Jeremy Taché of Bally Sports Florida is the special guest on this week’s episode of Fish Stripes Unfiltered! Any topics/questions for him, please let us know in the comments.
- Here are the sights and sounds from Tuesday’s Marlins block party in Wynwood:
