The 2017 season didn’t start the way that the Miami Marlins wanted it to, but their first series of the season had a happy ending. On this day five years ago, Miami got its first win by tying the game in the ninth before winning it in the 10th on Justin Bour’s RBI double.

The Marlins were trying to avoid the three-game sweep against the Washington Nationals as the teams squared off at Nationals Park on April 6, 2017. Miami was down to its last out, but rallied for a 4-3 extra-inning victory.

Miami had drawn even at 2-2 in the top of the eighth on J.T. Realmuto’s two-run home run, but Ryan Zimmerman’s solo home run in the bottom half of the inning gave the Nationals a 3-2 lead. Joe Blanton came in to close things for Washington in the ninth.

Things started well for the Marlins in the frame as Adeiny Hechavarría walked and Derek Dietrich singled. After Dee Strange-Gordon grounded into a rare double play, it was up to pinch hitter Tyler Moore.

Down to his last strike, Moore rolled a single up the middle for the game-tying RBI.

The Nationals threatened in the bottom of the ninth, but Trea Turner lined into a double play to end the threat. The double play would also be Blanton’s friend again in the 10th.

After Giancarlo Stanton’s infield single started the frame, Marcell Ozuna bounced into a double play. Blanton however, would not be able to escape damage.

Realmuto’s single was followed by an RBI double to left off the bat of Bour to give the Marlins their first lead, 4-3. The Nationals again put two runners on base in the bottom of the 10th, but AJ Ramos was able to get consecutive pop-outs to end the threat.

Phelps worked a scoreless ninth to pick up the win for Miami. Realmuto finished with three of Miami’s 14 hits. All of Washington’s runs came on solo homers. In addition to Zimmerman, Adam Eaton and Jayson Werth also left the yard.

The Marlins would make a late-season playoff run in 2017, but ultimately fizzled out in September to finish 77-85. Their first win came in comeback fashion on this day five years ago.