- The Marlins host the Cardinals this morning for the final game on their 2022 Grapefruit League schedule. A win or tie would clinch the club’s fifth straight spring with an above-.500 record. The probable starter for St. Louis is Steven Matz. Listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.
- Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports on Dylan Floro’s status. “Floro will have a couple more higher-intensity sessions before going on a rehab assignment,” she writes. Barring setbacks, I project the right-hander to be major league-ready during the week of April 18.
- Get team-by-team perspectives from my fellow SB Nation site managers in our 2022 NL East season preview.
- Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald provided the Marlins’ perspective on the Bat Flips and Nerds NL East preview episode.
- In uniform number news, Cole Sulser will wear No. 31 this season and Tanner Scott sticks with the No. 66 from his Orioles days. Sean Guenther, who previously had picked out No. 66, has switched to No. 50.
- The additions of Sulser and Scott propelled the Marlins to the No. 16 spot on FanGraphs’ positional power rankings for MLB bullpens.
- The MLB trade deadline will be 6:00 p.m. ET on August 2. The Marlins are scheduled to play 104 of their regular season games before then, which is roughly the same as a typical season.
- In a classic Rays move, they shipped veteran outfielder and former All-Star Austin Meadows (and his salary) to the Tigers for prospect Isaac Paredes and a 2022 comp round draft pick. It reportedly creates an everyday role for outfield prospect Josh Lowe, who could prove to be even better than Meadows. Another consequence of this: old friend Harold Ramirez has a shot to receive substantial playing time for Tampa Bay.
- Fish Stripes’ own Noah Berger and Daniel Rodriguez attended the Marlins’ Dine on the Diamond event on Monday to taste-test new food and beverage items that will be available to fans at LoanDepot Park this season. Check out Daniel’s Twitter timeline for examples and commentary.
- The MLB.com research team picks both Sandy Alcantara and Trevor Rogers as darkhorse candidates for the NL Cy Young award.
- On this day 25 years ago, Edgar Rentería mashed the first of his four home runs for the 1997 season. This one was of the inside-the-park variety.
- The Marlins are organizing a mini “block party” at Wynwood Walls today from 4-7 p.m. that includes giveaways and meet-and-greets with alumni Gaby Sanchez and Antonio Alfonseca.
