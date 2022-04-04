New Fish Stripes Podcast Episode
- On Sunday night, the Marlins traded LHP Antonio Velez, OF Kevin Guerrero, a 2022 Competitive Balance Round B draft pick and a PTBNL to the Orioles for RHP Cole Sulser and LHP Tanner Scott. As corresponding moves, Sean Guenther was placed on the 60-day injured list and Nick Neidert has been designated for assignment. The Marlins 40-man roster remains full.
- Non-roster invitees in Marlins camp who remain in contention for 40-man/Opening Day roster spots: Willians Astudillo, Shawn Armstrong, Grant Dayton and Roman Quinn. As I wrote on Saturday, Quinn was battling Delino DeShields for a defensive sub/pinch-runner role. He has seemingly won that battle considering that DeShields was just released.
- The Marlins currently have 29.1% odds of making the 2022 playoffs, 5.2% odds of winning the National League East division and 1.1% odds of a World Series title, according to FanGraphs.
- It’s the final week of our 2022 Marlins Season Preview series! New articles on Jesús Luzardo and Jazz Chisholm Jr. dropped over the weekend.
- During Sunday’s game, Marlins players used an electronic pitch-calling system that Major League Baseball is exploring as a way to crack down on sign-stealing.
- En español, Vicent Baldayo of Pitcheos Salvajes previews the 2022 Marlins season.
- Trevor Rogers ranks 10th among all major leaguers in Eno Sarris’ Stuff+ metric during spring training.
- On this day 10 years ago, Marlins Park hosted its first-ever regular season game against the Cardinals. The Fish lost, 4-1.
- The Marlins are organizing a mini “block party” at Wynwood Walls on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. that includes giveaways and meet-and-greets with alumni Gaby Sanchez and Antonio Alfonseca. Too bad for my Fish Stripes staff, it directly conflicts with our 2022 fantasy baseball league draft.
- Via Twitter, Louis Head detailed one of the many personal life complications that come with being a professional baseball player.
