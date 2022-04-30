 clock menu more-arrow no yes
TODAY'S GAME THREAD Marlins (J. Luzardo) vs. Mariners (R. Ray)

Marlins vs. Mariners: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 30, 2022

Jesús Luzardo and Robbie Ray will start Saturday’s Marlins vs. Mariners game at LoanDepot Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #2 and Jesus Sanchez #7 of the Miami Marlins celebrate after defeating the Seattle Mariners 8-6 at loanDepot park Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (11-8, +8 RD) vs. Mariners (11-9, +18 RD) game thread. It’s University of Miami Night at LoanDepot Park.

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The second inning runs from April 29 through May 18.

Mariners Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Abraham Toro (71 wRC+ this season, career 83 wRC+)
  2. 1B Ty France (215, 128)
  3. LF Jesse Winker (77, 130)
  4. 3B Eugenio Suárez (160, 110)
  5. SS J.P. Crawford (206, 101)
  6. DH Luis Torrens (61, 80)
  7. C Tom Murphy (250, 102)
  8. CF Julio Rodríguez (68, 68)
  9. RF Dylan Moore (145, 92)

LHP Robbie Ray

Brash’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Brash’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Pregame Transactions: Mike Ford traded to the Giants for cash considerations

Notes: Mitch Haniger (high right ankle sprain) is doubtful to play in the remainder of this series, but we’re still waiting for official word on that...Legendary infield instructor Perry Hill, who parted ways with the Fish after the 2018 season, is on Seattle’s coaching staff.

Friday’s Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Jon Berti (238 wRC+ this season, career 101 wRC+)
  2. 1B Jesús Aguilar (94, 111)
  3. LF Jorge Soler (81, 110)
  4. DH Garrett Cooper (138, 120)
  5. RF Avisaíl García (48, 103)
  6. 3B Brian Anderson (126, 112)
  7. SS Miguel Rojas (53, 86)
  8. CF Bryan De La Cruz (181, 120)
  9. C Payton Henry (-39, 23)

LHP Jesús Luzardo

Hernandez’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Hernandez’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti, Cooper, De La Cruz and Henry in, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Jesús Sánchez, Jacob Stallings and Joey Wendle out; Rojas moves up from 8 to 7; Soler switches from DH to LF, Anderson switches from LF to 3B

Additional Notes: Once again, the Marlins are going with an all-right-handed lineup against a left-handed starter, even though it means benching some of their best overall players...Since taking the loss on Opening Day, the much-maligned Anthony Bass has been legitimately great, allowing only four baserunners in 9 13 innings pitched and stranding all five of his inherited runners.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Hector Rodriguez and Kevin Barral are at LoanDepot Park as credentialed reporters representing Fish Stripes. They will provide in-game updates on Twitter—@Hector_Baseball and @kevin_barral—and handle the postgame articles.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds

