Marlins vs. Mariners: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 30, 2022

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (11-8, +8 RD) vs. Mariners (11-9, +18 RD) game thread. It’s University of Miami Night at LoanDepot Park.

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The second inning runs from April 29 through May 18.

Mariners Starting Lineup

LHP Robbie Ray

Pregame Transactions: Mike Ford traded to the Giants for cash considerations

Notes: Mitch Haniger (high right ankle sprain) is doubtful to play in the remainder of this series, but we’re still waiting for official word on that...Legendary infield instructor Perry Hill, who parted ways with the Fish after the 2018 season, is on Seattle’s coaching staff.

Friday’s Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Jesús Luzardo

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti, Cooper, De La Cruz and Henry in, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Jesús Sánchez, Jacob Stallings and Joey Wendle out; Rojas moves up from 8 to 7; Soler switches from DH to LF, Anderson switches from LF to 3B

Additional Notes: Once again, the Marlins are going with an all-right-handed lineup against a left-handed starter, even though it means benching some of their best overall players...Since taking the loss on Opening Day, the much-maligned Anthony Bass has been legitimately great, allowing only four baserunners in 9 1⁄ 3 innings pitched and stranding all five of his inherited runners.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Hector Rodriguez and Kevin Barral are at LoanDepot Park as credentialed reporters representing Fish Stripes. They will provide in-game updates on Twitter—@Hector_Baseball and @kevin_barral—and handle the postgame articles.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds