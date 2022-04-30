Six mornings a week throughout the 2022 Minor League Baseball season, the Fish Stripes staff recaps the performances of each Marlins affiliate. See below for the previous day’s MiLB transactions, box scores and highlights. Shaded names are Top 30 prospects in the Marlins organization, according to MLB Pipeline.

Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (12-10)

Pregame Transactions: none

Nick Fortes’ home run (108.0 mph exit velocity)

JJ Bleday’s two-run double

Attendance: 10,771

Next Game: today at 12:05 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher RHP Max Meyer

Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos (8-11)

Pregame Transactions: none

Eury Pérez’s career-high 12 strikeouts

Attendance: 2,442

Next Game: today at 7:35 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher RHP Zach McCambley

High-A Beloit Sky Carp (5-14)

Pregame Transactions: none

Attendance: 591

Next Game: today at 7:35 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher TBD

Lower-A Jupiter Hammerheads (10-9)

Pregame Transactions: none

Chris Mokma loses no-hit bid in seventh inning

Brady Allen’s grand slam

Attendance: 261

Next Game: today at 6:00 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher RHP Gabe Bierman