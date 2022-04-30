Six mornings a week throughout the 2022 Minor League Baseball season, the Fish Stripes staff recaps the performances of each Marlins affiliate. See below for the previous day’s MiLB transactions, box scores and highlights. Shaded names are Top 30 prospects in the Marlins organization, according to MLB Pipeline.
Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (12-10)
Pregame Transactions: none
Nick Fortes’ home run (108.0 mph exit velocity)
JJ Bleday’s two-run double
Attendance: 10,771
Next Game: today at 12:05 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher RHP Max Meyer
Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos (8-11)
Pregame Transactions: none
Eury Pérez’s career-high 12 strikeouts
Attendance: 2,442
Next Game: today at 7:35 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher RHP Zach McCambley
High-A Beloit Sky Carp (5-14)
Pregame Transactions: none
Attendance: 591
Next Game: today at 7:35 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher TBD
Lower-A Jupiter Hammerheads (10-9)
Pregame Transactions: none
Chris Mokma loses no-hit bid in seventh inning
Brady Allen’s grand slam
Attendance: 261
Next Game: today at 6:00 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher RHP Gabe Bierman
