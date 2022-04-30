The final piece of the Christian Yelich trade is now gone. Following Saturday’s win, the Miami Marlins announced that they have traded Isan Díaz to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Isan Díaz was acquired in 2018 from the Milwaukee Brewers along with Monte Harrison, Jordan Yamamoto, and Lewis Brinson. Díaz won Miami’s Minor League Player of the Year award in 2019 after putting up a .305 BA, .395 OBP, .578 SLG, .973 OPS, 26 HR, and 70 RBI at Triple-A.

Called up to The Show on August 5 of that year, Isan had an unforgettable debut, homering against Jacob deGrom at Citi Field. It would prove to be the biggest moment of his Marlins tenure.

Outside of that homer, Díaz barely had any offensive production for the rest of 2019. He missed most of the 2020 COVID-shortened season due to an opt out and injury.

Despite his good prospect track record, Díaz entered 2021 Spring Training in a competition for the Marlins starting 2nd baseman’s job. It quickly became apparent that he was not up for the challenge (.385 OPS in 19 spring training games played). Jazz Chisholm Jr. beat him out and never looked back.

With injuries to Chisholm, Miguel Rojas and Brian Anderson at various points last season, Isan got way more playing time than anticipated with the big league club. Once again, though, he did not produce at the plate (.193 BA, .293 OBP, .282 SLG, .575 OPS in 89 games) The only positive is he did show that he can be a reliable defender at 3rd base.

The Marlins were ready to cut ties with Díaz earlier this year in spring training, but after being designated for assignment, he cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Jacksonville. He suffered a minor injury in April and in his absence, fellow infielders Willians Astudillo, Erik González and Charles Leblanc got red hot with their bats. There was no longer any significant role for him.

Just like Brinson (Astros), Harrison (Angels) and Yamamoto (Mets), Isan Díaz (Giants) is now Triple-A depth for a new organization. Still only 25 years old, Díaz could someday make it back to the majors.

Díaz had already been removed from the Marlins 40-man roster previously. Their 40-man remains full.