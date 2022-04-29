Marlins vs. Mariners: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 29, 2022

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (10-8, +6 RD) vs. Mariners (11-8, +20 RD) game thread. It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got a special series preview article, free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The second inning runs from April 29 through May 18.

Mariners Starting Lineup

RHP Matt Brash

Pregame Transactions: Mitch Haniger reinstated from COVID Related IL; Matt Koch designated for assignment

Notes: The rookie Brash possesses terrific pure stuff. He’s been consistently getting ahead in counts (68.8% first-pitch strikes), but missing his spots after that...Widely regarded as one of baseball’s elite prospects entering this season, Rodríguez has struggled to produce at the plate, in large part because he leads MLB with 17 strikeouts looking. The Mariners believe that umpires have wronged him on numerous borderline pitches, so much so that they’ve taken the step of filing a complaint with the league...Legendary infield instructor Perry Hill, who parted ways with the Fish after the 2018 season, is on Seattle’s coaching staff.

Marlins Homestand Highlights

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Elieser Hernandez

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Chisholm, Sánchez, Stallings and Wendle in, Jon Berti, Garrett Cooper, Bryan De La Cruz and Payton Henry out; Rojas moves down from 7 to 8; Aguilar switches from DH to 1B, Soler switches from LF to DH, Anderson switches from 3B to LF

Additional Notes: Rojas (jaw contusion) is fine in the aftermath of being hit by a pitch in the face. He recommends that other players use a cheek guard on their own helmets...Craig Mish of SportsGrid describes this as a “big start” for Hernandez to retain his starting rotation spot with Max Meyer breathing down his neck...Since taking the loss on Opening Day, the much-maligned Anthony Bass has been legitimately great, allowing only four baserunners in 9 1⁄ 3 innings pitched and stranding all five of his inherited runners.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Sun—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Daniel Rodriguez is at LoanDepot Park as a credentialed reporter representing Fish Stripes. I will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

