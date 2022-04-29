 clock menu more-arrow no yes
MAKE YOUR FISH PICKS Marlins vs. Mariners series props are now up!

Filed under:

Offishial news, 4/29/22: Rogers, Marlins snap droughts; Fish Picks winner; Marlins IX

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes eyebrow-raising home plate umpire performances.

By Ely Sussman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Starting pitcher Trevor Rogers #28 of the Miami Marlins works the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Marlins Game Coverage

Fish Stripes Podcast Episodes

Scheduled Games for April 29, 2022 (all times ET)

MLB—Miami Marlins (home) vs. Seattle Mariners, 6:40 p.m.

Triple-A—Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (road) vs. Charlotte Knights, 7:04 p.m.

Double-A—Pensacola Blue Wahoos (road) vs. Biloxi Shuckers, 7:35 p.m.

High-A—Beloit Sky Carp (home) vs. Cedar Rapids Kernels, 7:35 p.m.

Low-A—Jupiter Hammerheads (road) vs. Palm Beach Cardinals, 6:30 p.m.

  • Thursday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 12-5; Double-A Pensacola lost, 3-0; High-A Beloit lost, 3-0; Low-A Jupiter lost, 8-1. JJ Bleday homered for the second time this week, though it comes with the caveat that Triple-A Charlotte has been among the worst MiLB pitching staffs so far this season.
  • Snapping a few remarkable droughts, Trevor Rogers earned his first win since June 10, 2021 and the Marlins completed their first three-game road series sweep of the Nationals since 2011.
  • David Wilson of the Miami Herald has more on the significance of Bahamians Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Lucius Fox being on the big league stage together.
  • Riding a five-game winning streak, the Marlins are back in Miami, and our staff is back without another edition of Fish Stripes LIVE! Join us from 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter for a look-ahead to the Mariners series. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.

  • FiveThirtyEight gives the Marlins a 49% chance to win their series opener against the Mariners.
  • Congrats to Paolo on winning the “First Inning” of our Fish Picks prop bets contest! Everybody’s point totals have been reset for the Second Inning. Submit your Marlins-Mariners picks here (same link applies for every series throughout the regular season).
  • I had a great time on the Marlins IX podcast with Jeremiah Geiger. Subscribe to his show on Spotify.

  • Ronald Acuña Jr. went 1-for-5 from the leadoff spot in Thursday’s Braves win, his first game back from suffering a torn ACL last July.
  • Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline projects the Marlins to take Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada with the No. 6 overall pick in his latest 2022 MLB mock draft.
  • The Sky Carp have narrowed it down to eight possible names for their new mascot: Homer, Honk Aaron, Maverick, Rocky, Poopsie, Scarpie, Lt. Al and Zippy. Vote on the finalists here.
  • Check out The Phinsider for full coverage of the 2022 Miami Dolphins draft class.
  • The Marlins won on Wednesday while battling against both the Nats and home plate umpire Gabe Morales. According to Umpire Scorecards, his ball-strike calls skewed the game in Washington’s favor by more than two runs.
  • Speaking of home plate umps, Sports Goofs has new Eric Gregg Did Nothing Wrong apparel in honor of Gregg’s legendary performance in Game 5 of the 1997 NLCS.

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...