The Jupiter Hammerheads were victorious in action on Wednesday night.

Unfortunately, they were the only team successful in their bid to join the winning ranks of their parent club for the day.

High-A

Beloit Sky Carp 1, Cedar Rapids Kernels 2

Carp starter Pat Monteverde was in fine form for Wednesday’s game against the division leading Kernels, allowing one run on three hits over five innings. He walked three and struck out four, while getting 63-of-97 pitches in the zone. Reliever Josan Mendez followed with a scoreless sixth, despite allowing three singles in the frame.

Trailing 1-0 going into the bottom of the sixth, Beloit notched their only run of the game on a Cody Morissette double, scoring Nasim Nunez. Tyler Mitzel took the loss, giving up a run over his two innings of work. Outhit eight-to five, only Morissette collected multiple hits in the game, finishing with a single to go along with his double. Now 4-13, Beloit has gotten out to a slow start this season.

Low-A

Jupiter Hammerheads 6, Palm Beach Cardinals 3

With an announced crowd of 931 in the house at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, the “visiting” Hammerheads doubled the home Cardinals by a 6-3 final. Led by starter Edward Cabrera, Jupiter pitching totaled 13 strikeouts. Cabrera notched seven all by himself, pitching four shutout innings and allowing only one hit. He walked three and put 35 of 58 pitches over the plate. Check out the Hammerheads tweet below to see him getting a junior level Cardinal to swing almost out of his shoes.

Don’t worry @Marlins fans



Edward Cabrera is still a human cheat code #HammerTime pic.twitter.com/oWA6bODOca — Jupiter Hammerheads (@GoHammerheads) April 27, 2022

The Sharks opened the scoring in the fourth inning on a Zach Zubia RBI-single, bringing Cameron Barstad home. Jose Salas doubled home Kahlil Watson in the fifth for a 2-0 lead. After Edgár Sanchez gave up a run in the bottom of the frame, Zubia drove home Tyler Castillo for a 3-1 lead.

Sanchez gave up a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning, and was thus responsible for all three Cardinals runs. He was still the pitcher of record in the top of the ninth when Watson smacked a three-run homer for his fifth drive of the year. With a 6-3 lead, A.J. Candelario struck out three in the ninth for his second save. Sanchez collected the win, striking out three in four innings.

Zubia ended up with three hits, while Watson and Osiris Johnson each had a pair.

Triple-A

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 1, Charlotte Knights 10

Shrimp pitching spotted Charlotte a 10-spot before getting on the board Wednesday night. Peyton Burdick saved the Crustaceans from getting blanked with an eighth-inning solo homer, his fourth of the campaign. It had an exit velocity of 109.2 mph, the highest of any batted ball for either team. Burdick collected two of Jacksonville’s six hits in the contest.

Double-A

Pensacola Blue Wahoos 0, Biloxi Shuckers 2

Cody Mincey was effective in defeat, allowing two runs in five innings. He struck out three, but was tagged with the loss behind an anemic Pensacola offense. Josh Simpson, Andrew Nardi, and Jefry Yan each tossed a scoreless inning of relief. Simpson still has not surrendered any runs through seven appearances in 2022.

Pensacola’s offense only managed four hits, led by a pair from Luis Aviles Jr. The team combined for 13 strikeouts without drawing a walk, and now have a 7-10 record.