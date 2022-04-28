Marlins Game Coverage
- Wednesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 10-1; Double-A Pensacola lost, 2-0; High-A Beloit lost, 2-1; Low-A Jupiter won, 6-3. Edward Cabrera threw 58 effective pitches for Jupiter in his 2022 MiLB regular season debut. Cabrera will presumably make his next start in Triple-A and get stretched out even more. Kahlil Watson had the game-winning three-run home run for Jupiter. Last season, no Hammerheads player had more than six homers; the teenager Watson has already gone deep five times.
- On Tuesday, Sixto Sánchez (shoulder surgery recovery) began throwing from a distance of 45 feet.
- Via MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, Pablo López has the lowest earned run average for any pitcher in Marlins history through the first four starts of a season.
- For the first time in generations, multiple Bahamian players—Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Lucius Fox—appeared together in a major league game.
- Our postgame Twitter Space ran more than an hour and included 18 different speakers, reacting to López’s excellence, the shaky Marlins bullpen and the arbitrary milestone of going above the .500 mark.
- FiveThirtyEight gives the Marlins a 54% chance to win their series finale against the Nationals.
- The Sky Carp have narrowed it down to eight possible names for their new mascot: Homer, Honk Aaron, Maverick, Rocky, Poopsie, Scarpie, Lt. Al and Zippy. Vote on the finalists here.
- Kevin Barral revisited every step of Miguel Cabrera’s career. The Marlins legend and future Hall of Famer recorded his 3,003rd hit on Wednesday.
- On this day 25 years ago, the Marlins hit two grand slams in the same game (unsurprisingly, they won).
- David Fernandez and Joe Frisaro have a new Marlins prospects report for the Five Reasons Sports Network.
- Miami native Jon Jay announced his retirement. He’s best known for his tenure with the Cardinals (2010-2015) and had a cup of coffee with the Angels last season, with five other MLB gigs in between.
