Marlins vs. Nationals: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 28, 2022

Welcome to Thursday’s Marlins (9-8, +5 RD) vs. Nationals (6-14, -42 RD) game thread. The Marlins have an opportunity to extend their winning streak to five consecutive games, which would be their longest streak since the 2020 season. If victorious, this would also be their first three-game road series sweep of the Nationals since 2011!

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The first inning runs from now through April 28.

Wednesday’s Marlins Game Notes (to be updated ASAP)

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Trevor Rogers

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Anderson, Berti, De La Cruz and Henry in, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Jesús Sánchez, Jacob Stallings and Joey Wendle out; Cooper moves up from No. 6 to 4, Rojas moves up from 8 to 7; Aguilar and Cooper swap 1B/DH

Pregame Transactions: Zach Pop recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville; Daniel Castano optioned to Jacksonville

Additional Notes: It probably goes without saying that it’s the first time in 2022 the Marlins have used this batting order...Rojas famously owns Patrick Corbin (.433/.514/.767, 3 HR, 1 SO in 35 PA). This matchup may be exactly what he needs to break out of his season-opening slump. Corbin is the first left-handed starting pitcher that the Marlins have faced since April 16...Rogers’ strikeout rate through three outings is 18.2%, way down from last year’s elite 28.6% mark.

Wednesday’s Nationals Starting Lineup (to be updated ASAP)

LHP Patrick Corbin

Notes: The Nats are “down bad,” as the kids say. They have lost seven games in a row—all at home—while scoring three runs or fewer in each contest...Corbin was very successful in 2019, his first season with the Nationals. Since 2020, however, he has allowed the most earned runs in the majors (162). He’s under contract through 2024...Poor rookie Lucius Fox is still hitless this year. He has the most at-bats (18) of any player who’s still stuck on a .000 batting average.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Rod Allen). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Cole Kruger will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds