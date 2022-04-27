Marlins vs. Nationals: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 27, 2022

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (8-8, +4 RD) vs. Nationals (6-13, -41 RD) game thread. The Marlins have an opportunity to extend their winning streak to four consecutive games, which would match their longest streak from the entire 2021 season.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Pablo López

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Rojas in, Brian Anderson out; Aguilar and Cooper swap 1B/DH, Wendle switches from SS to 3B

Additional Notes: The Marlins just began a stretch of 16 straight games without any off days...Every member of the Marlins bullpen should be available to pitch tonight if needed.

Nationals Starting Lineup

RHP Erick Fedde

Notes: Only the Reds have a worse run differential than the Nats so far in 2022. The club’s pitchers and position players are equally at fault, with both groups producing barely above replacement level...Fedde is, somehow, in his sixth season as a major league starting pitcher. It’s no exaggeration to say that the Marlins are responsible for keeping him employed with their ongoing struggles against him.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Rod Allen). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Louis Addeo-Weiss will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

