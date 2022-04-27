 clock menu more-arrow no yes
TODAY'S GAME THREAD Marlins (P. López) vs. Nationals (The MIghty E. Fedde)

Marlins vs. Nationals: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 27, 2022

Pablo López and Erick Fedde will start Wednesday’s Marlins vs. Nationals game at Nationals Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Josh Bell #19 of the Washington Nationals is tagged out by Jacob Stallings #58 of the Miami Marlins trying to score on Kiebert Ruiz single in the fourth inning at the Nationals Park Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (8-8, +4 RD) vs. Nationals (6-13, -41 RD) game thread. The Marlins have an opportunity to extend their winning streak to four consecutive games, which would match their longest streak from the entire 2021 season.

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The first inning runs from now through April 28.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (180 this season, career 102 wRC+)
  2. 1B Jesús Aguilar (62, 111)
  3. LF Jorge Soler (79, 110)
  4. CF Jesús Sánchez (156, 114)
  5. RF Avisaíl García (46, 103)
  6. DH Garrett Cooper (150, 120)
  7. 3B Joey Wendle (183, 105)
  8. SS Miguel Rojas (35, 87)
  9. C Jacob Stallings (47, 87)

RHP Pablo López

López’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
López’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Rojas in, Brian Anderson out; Aguilar and Cooper swap 1B/DH, Wendle switches from SS to 3B

Additional Notes: The Marlins just began a stretch of 16 straight games without any off days...Every member of the Marlins bullpen should be available to pitch tonight if needed.

Nationals Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Cesar Hernández (65 wRC+ this season, career 97 wRC+)
  2. RF Juan Soto (156, 155)
  3. 1B Josh Bell (178, 116)
  4. DH Nelson Cruz (52, 131)
  5. LF Yadiel Hernández (131, 99)
  6. C Keibert Ruiz (82, 93)
  7. CF Lane Thomas (50, 97)
  8. 3B Maikel Franco (100, 87)
  9. SS Lucius Fox (-100, -100)

RHP Erick Fedde

Fedde’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Fedde’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Notes: Only the Reds have a worse run differential than the Nats so far in 2022. The club’s pitchers and position players are equally at fault, with both groups producing barely above replacement level...Fedde is, somehow, in his sixth season as a major league starting pitcher. It’s no exaggeration to say that the Marlins are responsible for keeping him employed with their ongoing struggles against him.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Rod Allen). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Louis Addeo-Weiss will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds

