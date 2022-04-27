 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Offishial news, 4/27/22: Winning streak; Joey Wendle trade revisited

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes interviews with Kim Ng and Jazz Chisholm Jr.

By Ely Sussman
Joey Wendle #18 of the Miami Marlins hits a three-run home run in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at the Nationals Park Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Fish Stripes Podcast Episode

Scheduled Games for April 26, 2022 (all times ET)

MLB—Miami Marlins (road) vs. Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.

Triple-A—Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (road) vs. Charlotte Knights, 11:05 a.m.

Double-A—Pensacola Blue Wahoos (road) vs. Biloxi Shuckers, 7:35 p.m.

High-A—Beloit Sky Carp (home) vs. Cedar Rapids Kernels, 7:35 p.m.

Low-A—Jupiter Hammerheads (road) vs. Palm Beach Cardinals, 6:30 p.m.

  • Tuesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 9-2; Double-A Pensacola won, 7-4; High-A Beloit lost, 3-0; Low-A Jupiter lost, 2-0. It’s time to be getting a little worried about Dylan Floro, who in his second MiLB rehab appearance, maxed out at 91 miles per hour on his fastball. Hopefully that ticks up by the end of the week to make the Marlins feel comfortable activating him from the injured list.
  • According to Craig Mish, Edward Cabrera (biceps fatigue) starts for the Hammerheads tonight in what will be his first action in an affiliated game this season.
  • F1rst Place Fish made one of their signature videos to celebrate the Marlins reaching the .500 mark.
  • Our latest livestream touched on the Marlins’ lack of production from the catcher position and the Joey Wendle trade. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.

