- Tuesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 9-2; Double-A Pensacola won, 7-4; High-A Beloit lost, 3-0; Low-A Jupiter lost, 2-0. It’s time to be getting a little worried about Dylan Floro, who in his second MiLB rehab appearance, maxed out at 91 miles per hour on his fastball. Hopefully that ticks up by the end of the week to make the Marlins feel comfortable activating him from the injured list.
- According to Craig Mish, Edward Cabrera (biceps fatigue) starts for the Hammerheads tonight in what will be his first action in an affiliated game this season.
- F1rst Place Fish made one of their signature videos to celebrate the Marlins reaching the .500 mark.
- Our latest livestream touched on the Marlins’ lack of production from the catcher position and the Joey Wendle trade. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.
- FiveThirtyEight gives the Marlins a 56% chance to win their next game against the Nationals.
- Sandy Alcantara ranks sixth, Pablo López ranks 25th, Trevor Rogers ranks 26th, Jesús Luzardo ranks 43rd and Elieser Hernandez ranks 87th on The List of top starting pitchers for fantasy baseball created by Nick Pollack of Pitcher List.
- MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand had an honest and thorough conversation with Kim Ng about her long road to becoming general manager of the Marlins.
- The Flippin’ Bats podcast spoke to Jazz Chisholm Jr. about where his bravado comes from, how the Diamondbacks tried to coach it out of him and why his April 21 home run—after a spicy exchange with umpire Phil Cuzzi—was so meaningful to him.
