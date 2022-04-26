Fish Stripes Podcast Episode
- Eddie Rosario—one of MLB’s least valuable players so far this season—will undergo a laser procedure to correct blurred vision and swelling in his right eye. Based on a “loose estimate” from Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Rosario is certain to miss the next two Marlins-Braves series (May 20-22 and May 27-29).
- Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on his scapula) still has not been cleared to throw, per Tim Healey of Newsday. It’s safe to assume that his return to a major league mound won’t come until deep into June.
- We are streaming on consecutive days! Isaac Azout earned a convincing win on Monday’s Marlins Jeopardy show. Next up tonight from 6:00-7:00 p.m. ET on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter, the Fish Stripes staff gets you prepped for the series against the Nationals. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.
- FiveThirtyEight gives the Marlins a 53% chance to win their series opener against the Nationals.
- A new weekly tradition, here are the updated Marlins batting and pitching leaderboards through three weeks of the Minor League Baseball season. Somebody who didn’t even qualify for the leaderboards, left-hander Josh Simpson, has caught my attention, too.
- Rob Langley came on Locked On Marlins to preview the matchup against the Nats.
- On Fish Bytes, Jordan McPherson and Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald sum up the first 15 games of the Marlins season. They discuss Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s move to the leadoff spot and how he’s being utilized against left-handed pitching.
- Stuart Walter of Northern Fish explains how he recently became a Marlins fan while living north of the border.
- Tonight, the Miami Heat have an opportunity to close out the Atlanta Hawks and advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs. Full coverage at Hot Hot Hoops.
