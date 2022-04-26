Marlins vs. Nationals: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 26, 2022

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (7-8, +1 RD) vs. Nationals (6-12, -38 RD) game thread. Despite some precipitation around Nationals Park, the game is expected to be played.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got a special series preview article, free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The first inning runs from now through April 28.

Sunday’s Marlins Game Notes (to be updated ASAP)

Sunday’s Marlins Starting Lineup (to be updated ASAP)

RHP Sandy Alcantara

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: TBD

Additional Notes: This begins a stretch of 16 straight games for the Marlins without any off days.

Nationals Starting Lineup

RHP Josiah Gray

Notes: Only the Reds have a worse run differential than the Nats so far in 2022. The club’s pitchers and position players are equally at fault, with both groups producing barely above replacement level...For the third straight season, Soto is drawing walks in more than one-fifth of his plate appearances. Barely half of the pitches thrown to him are strikes...Soto (24 plate appearances) has the most head-to-head history with Alcantara, followed by Bell and Hernandez (13 PA each).

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Rod Allen). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Alex Krutchik will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

