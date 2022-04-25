Marlins Game Coverage
Marlins Farm System Report
Fish Stripes Podcast Episode
- Sunday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 5-4; Double-A Pensacola won, 4-1; High-A Beloit lost, 5-3; Low-A Jupiter won, 2-1. It was the only day this week that Jerar Encarnación didn’t tear the cover off the ball. Check out this new package I put together of his longest home runs!
- The Marlins currently have 23.1% odds of making the 2022 playoffs, 4.3% odds of winning the National League East division and 0.8% odds of a World Series title, according to FanGraphs. At this time a week ago, those percentages were 21.7%, 3.5% and 0.8%, respectively.
- Robert Arthur of Baseball Prospectus has determined that the baseballs being used by MLB this season have higher drag than those used in recent years, suppressing home run totals.
- With no games being played in the Marlins organization today, we’re reviving the Marlins Jeopardy edition of Fish Stripes LIVE! Tune in at 7:00 p.m. ET on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter as six contestants attempt to answer trivia about the past and present of the franchise. We’re presented by Loupe.
- With more Marlins Jeopardy shows planned throughout the remainder of the season, we encourage you to submit original trivia here.
- Anthony Bender felt discomfort in his hip last Wednesday, but is now “doing better” (via Christina De Nicola, MLB.com). The Marlins have not been placed him on the injured list.
- On this day 15 years ago, the Marlins scored four runs in ninth to stun Braves in walk-off style.
- Support new content creators! Jeremiah Geiger has started the Marlins IX podcast (available on Spotify). Check out his first two episodes.
