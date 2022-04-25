All four of Miami’s top affiliates were in action on Sunday.

While Miami’s top level were victorious in a tight road affair against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, we also got a gander at some of the Marlins’ future possible star power.

Low-A

Jupiter Hammerheads 2, St. Lucie Mets 1

Box Score

In a game that stayed scoreless until the seventh-inning stretch, the Hammerheads showed some late-inning moxie in a road-squeaker against St. Lucie.

Jupiter starter Sandro Bargallo got the Hammerheads off well, striking out eight over 4 2⁄ 3 shutout innings. He gave up a walk and four hits. Yoilan Quinonez and Tommy Nance kept the Mets off the board for a combined 2 1⁄ 3 relief innings before anyone managed to score for either team.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, top Marlins-prospect Kahlil Watson drove home Cameron Barstad with a sacrifice fly to open the scoring off Mets reliever Dylan Hall. After the Mets managed to tie it in the top-half of the eighth frame, Barstad singled home the eventual game-winner in the person of Osiris Johnson.

Jupiter relief pitcher Tyler Eckburg struck out two and earned the save, allowing only a one-out single. Watson was the only Shark to manage multiple hits in the early-afternoon affair, with a single and a double to go along with his sacrifice fly.

Jupiter, now 8-7 for the campaign, sit just one game out of the FSL East lead behind these very Mets. Next up for the Hammerheads, a six-game “road” series at home against the Palm Beach Cardinals. The first game is set for 6:30PM Tuesday night.

High-A

Beloit Sky Carp 3, South Bend Cubs 5

Box Score

Zach King took the hill on Sunday and was serviceable in a six-inning quality start. He struck out seven and gave up a pair of runs before leaving with the lead. He allowed five hits, walked zero, and put 70 percent of his pitches over the plate, 56-of-80.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the fourth, Cody Morissette gave the Carp a 2-1 lead with his second long-ball of the season, driving home Nasim Nunez. In the fifth, Dalvy Rosario crossed the plate on a throwing error by opposing catcher Jake Washer for a 3-1 advantage. After Washer himself scored in the bottom of the fifth on a Luis Verdugo single, the score remained the same until the bottom part of the ninth.

Former first base-prospect Sean Reynolds was flawless in his relief frame, striking one batter out, and Raul Brito whiffed two in his inning of work. Unfortunately, Brady Puckett didn’t have his best stuff in the ninth, getting two outs but allowing three runs on two hits and two walks for the loss.

Victor Mesa Jr. and J.D. Orr each collected a pair of hits for Beloit, with Orr stealing his sixth base of the year. Nunez stole his 10th. The Sky Carp, now 4-11, are eight games back in the ML West division. Next on the docket are the division leading Cedar Rapids Kernels, for six games starting at 7:35 PM on Tuesday.

Triple-A

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 5, Gwinnett Stripers 4

Box Score

The Jumbos went two games above .500 in their win on Sunday afternoon.

Jacksonville jumped out to an early lead with a first-inning Lewin Diaz sacrifice fly, scoring Brian Miller. In the second inning, Joe Dunand tripled the Shrimp lead with a two-run shot into left-center field. Gwinnett struck for a pair of runs in their half of the third inning, and the score remained in Jacksonville’s favor by the resulting 3-2 margin until the bottom of the eighth inning.

J.J. Bleday singled home Diaz for a 4-2 lead in the eighth. After Gwinnett struck for another pair to tie the game at four in the top part of the ninth, Lorenzo Quintana drove Miller home in walk-off fashion for a 5-4 final. Highly touted prospect Max Meyer struck out seven and gave up two runs in five innings of work for no decision. He put 53-of-83 pitches in the black. Jackson Rose held the lead with two innings of scoreless work, and Jake Fishman (3-0, 2.45) earned the victory despite allowing a pair of runs in as many innings.

Offensively, Miller was the only Shrimp player to collect more than one hit, while Dunand’s crack was the only extra base hit for the good guys. Peyton Burdick left the game early after getting HBP on the hand. Stay tuned for further reports. Now 10-8, the Shrimp sit one game back in the gigantic 10-team IL East division. They get today off before their six-game set against the Charlotte Knights, set to begin on Tuesday at 11:05 AM.

Double-A

Pensacola Blue Wahoos 4, Montgomery Biscuits 1

Box Score

The Wahoos grabbed a win with 5,038 in attendance for their home finale against Montgomery early Sunday evening. Bryan Hoeing, of late the victim of a tough luck loss earlier this season, saw his record climb to 1-1 while his ERA increased to 0.48. That’s not a typo. Hoeing made 54 strikes out of 86 offerings over 5 2⁄ 3 innings, allowing one run on seven hits and a walk. He struck out two, but induced ground-balls for 11 of his 13 non-K outs.

Andrew Nardi was impressive in a two-inning relief appearance, with five whiffs against one hit and no runs. Colton Hock earned his third save of the season with a clean ninth, collecting a pair of strikeouts in the balance.

Pensacola took the lead in the second frame on a Luis Aviles Jr. double, which scored Griffin Conine. Aviles scored in turn on a Santiago Chaves single. After Meyer coughed up the sole Montgomery run in the fifth, Troy Johnson got it back with an RBI-single to score Victor Victor Mesa in the bottom half of the inning. Conine then drove home Paul McIntosh for a three-run lead later in the inning for the final 4-1 margin.

Three-for-three!



A three-hit day for Griffin Conine! pic.twitter.com/7W262KDeah — Pensacola Blue Wahoos (@BlueWahoosBBall) April 24, 2022

Troy Johnston and Conine each collected three hits in the game, while Aviles had a pair. Pensacola, now 6-9, are three games down in the Southern League South. They’ll open on the road against the Biloxi Shuckers at 7:35 Tuesday night behind the arm of George Soriano (0-0, 1.13).

So while your Miami Marlins were successful taking the rubber-game of a three-game road-set against the Atlanta Braves, their top minor league affiliates posted an encouraging 3-1 record. To keep up with the Marlins, keep up with Fish Stripes throughout the season (and the off-season).