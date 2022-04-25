In recent years, holding late leads has been no small task for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves. On this day 15 years ago however, the roles were reversed.

Despite being blanked for eight innings, the Florida Marlins prevailed in the rubber game of a three-game set. The Marlins scored four runs in the ninth, capped with a passed ball, to stun Atlanta, 4-3.

Atlanta starting pitcher Tim Hudson had a complete-game shutout on his mind as he was sent back out in the bottom of the ninth at Dolphin Stadium on April 25, 2007. To that point, Florida had managed just six hits and was on the short end of a 3-0 score.

Against Hudson, it took just six pitches for the Marlins to load the bases. Miguel Cabrera, Cody Ross and Aaron Boone all singled to start the frame. Just like that, Hudson’s night was over.

Bob Wickman replaced Hudson, looking to get out of the jam. On the first pitch he threw, Florida catcher Miguel Olivo lined a double in the gap. Two runs scored to break up the shutout and two other runners were in scoring position.

Wickman intentionally walked Joe Borchard to set up a force-out at the plate before striking out Josh Willingham on a full count on what would be a nine-pitch at-bat. Two pitches later, the Atlanta closer made another good pitch, but Alfredo Amezaga was able to bloop it into shallow left-field for the game-tying single.

With the score knotted 3-3, the Marlins needed just a fly ball to end the game. Second baseman Dan Uggla didn’t even need to swing the bat.

With the count 1-1, catcher Brian McCann was unable to handle an inside pitch to Uggla. The ball got all the way to the backstop and Olivo slid home to score the winning run and complete the comeback.

For the Braves, the contest couldn’t have started any better. Kelly Johnson led off the game with a home run. Two batters later, third baseman Chipper Jones delivered a solo blast of his own. Matt Diaz concluded the scoring for the Braves with a solo shot with one out in the top of the second inning.

Johnson, Edgar Renteria, Jones and Diaz each had two hits, accounting for all eight of Atlanta’s knocks on the evening. Amezaga, Olivo and Borchard each had two hits for the Marlins, who finished with 11 as a team.

Wickman took the loss while Hudson got the no-decision on a night where he took a shutout into the ninth and struck out a career-high 12 batters. Henry Owens struck out two batters during a perfect ninth to get the win for the Marlins.

Throughout the course of the 2007 season, the Marlins went 8-10 against the Braves. Three of those eight wins came in walk-off fashion. The first of those required an epic comeback on this day 15 years ago.