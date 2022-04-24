Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 24, 2022

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (6-8, 0 RD) vs. Braves (7-9, -13 RD) game thread. The Marlins are attempting to win a series in Atlanta for just the second time since their ownership change.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Jesús Luzardo

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Cooper and Stallings in, Brian Anderson and Payton Henry out; Aguilar switches from DH to 1B, García switches from DH to RF

Additional Notes: Miguel Rojas is still feeling sick (and he’s frustrated about it). He has tested negative for COVID, thankfully...On Saturday, Jazz Chisholm Jr. became the second Marlins player ever to have at least eight total bases and two stolen bases in the same game, joining Gary Sheffield (1995)...Don Mattingly mentioned that Anthony Bender has been “a little banged up.” The hardest thrower in the Marlins bullpen last pitched on Wednesday, and Mattingly implied that he would prefer to stay away from using him until after Monday’s off day.

Braves Starting Lineup

RHP Bryce Elder

Notes: Elder has supplanted Huascar Ynoa in the Braves starting rotation. The 2020 draft pick led all of Minor League Baseball with 137 2⁄ 3 innings pitched last season while dominating right-handed batters (.517 OPS allowed)...No batter on the Braves roster has substantial experience facing Luzardo, though Matt Olson was teammates with him in Oakland from 2019-2021.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Rod Allen). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Louis Addeo-Weiss will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

