Six mornings a week throughout the 2022 Minor League Baseball season, the Fish Stripes staff recaps the performances of each Marlins affiliate. See below for the previous day’s MiLB transactions, box scores and highlights.

Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (9-8)

Pregame Transactions: RHP Jackson Rose reassigned to Jacksonville from Beloit; C David Martinez reassigned to Jacksonville from Jupiter; RHP Aneurys Zabala placed on 7-day IL; INF Isan Díaz sent to Jupiter on rehab assignment

Lorenzo Quintana’s fourth home run of the season

Attendance: 9,324

Next Game: today at 3:05 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher RHP Max Meyer

Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos (5-9)

Pregame Transactions: none

Griffin Conine battles sun to make the catch

Attendance: 5,038

Next Game: today at 5:05 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher RHP Bryan Hoeing

High-A Beloit Sky Carp (4-10)

Pregame Transactions: RHP Jackson Rose reassigned to Jacksonville

Nasim Nuñez’s two-run double (first extra-base hit since July 2, 2021)

Attendance: 5,094

Next Game: today at 2:05 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher TBD

Lower-A Jupiter Hammerheads (7-7)

Pregame Transactions: RHP Dylan Floro sent from Marlins on rehab assignment; INF Isan Díaz sent to Jupiter on rehab assignment; C David Martinez reassigned to Jacksonville

Jan Mercado’s two-run double (109.1 mph exit velocity)

Gabe Bierman’s ninth strikeout

Attendance: 1,267

Next Game: today at 12:00 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher TBD