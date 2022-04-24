Six mornings a week throughout the 2022 Minor League Baseball season, the Fish Stripes staff recaps the performances of each Marlins affiliate. See below for the previous day’s MiLB transactions, box scores and highlights.
Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (9-8)
Pregame Transactions: RHP Jackson Rose reassigned to Jacksonville from Beloit; C David Martinez reassigned to Jacksonville from Jupiter; RHP Aneurys Zabala placed on 7-day IL; INF Isan Díaz sent to Jupiter on rehab assignment
Lorenzo Quintana’s fourth home run of the season
Attendance: 9,324
Next Game: today at 3:05 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher RHP Max Meyer
Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos (5-9)
Pregame Transactions: none
Griffin Conine battles sun to make the catch
Attendance: 5,038
Next Game: today at 5:05 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher RHP Bryan Hoeing
High-A Beloit Sky Carp (4-10)
Pregame Transactions: RHP Jackson Rose reassigned to Jacksonville
Nasim Nuñez’s two-run double (first extra-base hit since July 2, 2021)
Attendance: 5,094
Next Game: today at 2:05 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher TBD
Lower-A Jupiter Hammerheads (7-7)
Pregame Transactions: RHP Dylan Floro sent from Marlins on rehab assignment; INF Isan Díaz sent to Jupiter on rehab assignment; C David Martinez reassigned to Jacksonville
Jan Mercado’s two-run double (109.1 mph exit velocity)
Gabe Bierman’s ninth strikeout
Attendance: 1,267
Next Game: today at 12:00 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher TBD
