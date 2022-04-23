Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 23, 2022

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (5-8, -2 RD) vs. Braves (7-8, -11 RD) game thread. In case you missed it, earlier this afternoon, old friend Miguel Cabrera recorded his 3,000th career hit.

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The first inning runs from now through April 28.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Elieser Hernandez

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Wendle and Henry in, Garrett Cooper and Jacob Stallings out; Aguilar moves up from No. 5 to No. 2, García and Anderson each move up one spot; Aguilar switches from DH to 1B, García switches from RF to DH, Anderson switches from 3B to RF

Additional Notes: Aguilar is one of only five qualified MLB hitters who are still without any extra-base hits this season, yet the Marlins are putting him in a position to impact the game even more than usual...Every member of the bullpen should be available to pitch tonight if needed.

Braves Starting Lineup

RHP Ian Anderson

Notes: Anderson’s season consists of one awful start against the Reds and one great start against the Padres. Typically, he’s been at his best against left-handed batters thanks to a filthy changeup...The Braves lead the National League with 16 home runs despite getting none of those from Duvall. He’s off to a slow start, at least offensively—the former Marlin is holding up surprisingly well with the glove as an everyday center fielder...Albies (15 plate appearances) has the most head-to-head history with Hernandez among active Braves players.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Rod Allen). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

I will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds