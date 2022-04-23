 clock menu more-arrow no yes
TODAY'S GAME THREAD Marlins (E. Hernandez) vs. Braves (I. Anderson)

Filed under:

Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 23, 2022

Elieser Hernandez and Ian Anderson will start Saturday’s Marlins vs. Braves game at Truist Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Jorge Soler #12 of the Miami Marlins is greeted by fans on his first game back to Atlanta during the first inning of an MLB game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (5-8, -2 RD) vs. Braves (7-8, -11 RD) game thread. In case you missed it, earlier this afternoon, old friend Miguel Cabrera recorded his 3,000th career hit.

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The first inning runs from now through April 28.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (179 this season, career 100 wRC+)
  2. 1B Jesús Aguilar (49, 111)
  3. LF Jorge Soler (77, 110)
  4. CF Jesús Sánchez (185, 117)
  5. DH Avisaíl García (30, 103)
  6. RF Brian Anderson (143, 112)
  7. 3B Joey Wendle (130, 104)
  8. SS Miguel Rojas (34, 87)
  9. C Payton Henry (-9, 46)

RHP Elieser Hernandez

Hernandez’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Hernandez’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Wendle and Henry in, Garrett Cooper and Jacob Stallings out; Aguilar moves up from No. 5 to No. 2, García and Anderson each move up one spot; Aguilar switches from DH to 1B, García switches from RF to DH, Anderson switches from 3B to RF

Additional Notes: Aguilar is one of only five qualified MLB hitters who are still without any extra-base hits this season, yet the Marlins are putting him in a position to impact the game even more than usual...Every member of the bullpen should be available to pitch tonight if needed.

Braves Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Ozzie Albies (142 wRC+ this season, 108)
  2. 1B Matt Olson (223, 134)
  3. 3B Austin Riley (152, 116)
  4. LF Marcell Ozuna (134. 115)
  5. RF Eddie Rosario (-8, 103)
  6. C Travis d’Arnaud (122, 99)
  7. CF Adam Duvall (62, 96)
  8. DH Alex Dickerson (-47, 109)
  9. SS Dansby Swanson (37, 87)

RHP Ian Anderson

Anderson’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Anderson’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Notes: Anderson’s season consists of one awful start against the Reds and one great start against the Padres. Typically, he’s been at his best against left-handed batters thanks to a filthy changeup...The Braves lead the National League with 16 home runs despite getting none of those from Duvall. He’s off to a slow start, at least offensively—the former Marlin is holding up surprisingly well with the glove as an everyday center fielder...Albies (15 plate appearances) has the most head-to-head history with Hernandez among active Braves players.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Rod Allen). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

I will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...