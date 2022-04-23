Six mornings a week throughout the 2022 Minor League Baseball season, the Fish Stripes staff recaps the performances of each Marlins affiliate. See below for the previous day’s MiLB transactions, box scores and highlights.

Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (9-7)

Pregame Transactions: none

Norel González’s walk-off single

Attendance: 8,103

Next Game: today at 6:35 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher LHP Matthew Kent

Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos (5-8)

Pregame Transactions: none

Jerar Encarnación’s fifth home run (most in the Marlins organization)

Encarnación’s run-saving diving catch

Attendance: 5,038

Next Game: today at 7:05 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher RHP Zach McCambley

High-A Beloit Sky Carp (4-9)

Pregame Transactions: none

Cody Morissette’s go-ahead two-run double

Attendance: 3,505

Next Game: today at 4:05 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher TBD

Lower-A Jupiter Hammerheads (7-6)

Pregame Transactions: none

Attendance: 468

Next Game: today at 6:00 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher TBD