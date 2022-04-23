Six mornings a week throughout the 2022 Minor League Baseball season, the Fish Stripes staff recaps the performances of each Marlins affiliate. See below for the previous day’s MiLB transactions, box scores and highlights.
Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (9-7)
Pregame Transactions: none
Norel González’s walk-off single
Attendance: 8,103
Next Game: today at 6:35 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher LHP Matthew Kent
Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos (5-8)
Pregame Transactions: none
Jerar Encarnación’s fifth home run (most in the Marlins organization)
Encarnación’s run-saving diving catch
Attendance: 5,038
Next Game: today at 7:05 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher RHP Zach McCambley
High-A Beloit Sky Carp (4-9)
Pregame Transactions: none
Cody Morissette’s go-ahead two-run double
Attendance: 3,505
Next Game: today at 4:05 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher TBD
Lower-A Jupiter Hammerheads (7-6)
Pregame Transactions: none
Attendance: 468
Next Game: today at 6:00 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher TBD
