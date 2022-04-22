 clock menu more-arrow no yes
TODAY'S GAME THREAD Marlins (T. Rogers) vs. Braves (K. Wright)

Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 22, 2022

Trevor Rogers and Kyle Wright will start Friday’s Marlins vs. Braves game at Truist Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Miami Marlins center fielder Jesus Sanchez (7) reacts his home run during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at loanDepot Park. Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (5-7, +1 RD) vs. Braves (6-8, -14 RD) game thread. It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got a special series preview article, free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The first inning runs from now through April 28.

First Inning Fish Picks leaderboard entering April 22
Thursday’s Marlins Game Notes (to be updated ASAP)

Marlins Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (200 this season, career 100 wRC+)
  2. 1B Garrett Cooper (111, 118)
  3. LF Jorge Soler (58, 110)
  4. CF Jesús Sánchez (207, 117)
  5. DH Jesús Aguilar (51, 111)
  6. RF Avisaíl García (45, 103)
  7. 3B Brian Anderson (140, 112)
  8. SS Miguel Rojas (32, 87)
  9. C Jacob Stallings (25, 87)

LHP Trevor Rogers

Rogers’ 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Rojas in, Joey Wendle out; Brian Anderson moves up from No. 8 to 7; Cooper and Aguilar swap 1B/DH

Additional Notes: Rogers has begun this season on the wrong foot, and historically, the Braves have been a tough opponent for him (17.1 IP, 6.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP in 4 GS)...Aguilar is one of only four qualified MLB hitters who are still without any extra-base hits this season.

Braves Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Ozzie Albies (137 wRC+ this season, 108)
  2. 1B Matt Olson (228, 134)
  3. 3B Austin Riley (161, 116)
  4. DH Marcell Ozuna (149. 115)
  5. C Travis d’Arnaud (122, 99)
  6. LF Orlando Arcia (136, 71)
  7. CF Guillermo Heredia (89, 83)
  8. SS Dansby Swanson (24, 87)
  9. RF Travis Demeritte (N/A, 62)

RHP Kyle Wright

Wright’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Notes: A once highly touted prospect, Wright performed terribly in his first few tastes of the big leagues (career 6.56 ERA and 6.56 FIP entering this season). He looks like a completely different dude in 2022, filling up the strike zone far more consistently...The Braves are tied for the MLB lead with 16 home runs despite getting none of those from Adam Duvall. He’s off to a slow start, at least offensively—the former Marlin is holding up surprisingly well with the glove as an everyday center fielder...Riley has been reinstated after missing one game on the paternity list.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Rod Allen). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

I will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds

