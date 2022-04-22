Marlins Game Coverage
Fish Stripes Podcast Episode
- Thursday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 8-2; Double-A Pensacola won, 7-0; High-A Beloit won, 4-2; Low-A Jupiter lost, 1-0. Overall, that’s a daily 24-5 run differential for the Marlins and their MiLB affiliates. Charles Leblanc continues to rake—the Rule 5 Draft pick-up leads all International League qualifiers with a .410 BA and 1.295 OPS. Edward Cabrera (biceps) was supposed to make his 2022 season debut with Jupiter. It’s unclear why that didn’t happen.
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. went viral again, this time for homering in the seventh inning moments after home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi nagged him to stay in the batter’s box between pitches, then acknowledging Cuzzi after coming around the bases. As Chisholm explained postgame, he was trying to “lock back in” after letting a hittable pitch go by.
- In a since-deleted tweet preserved atop this article, Chisholm clapped back at a fan who disapproved of his homer celebration.
- Pablo López has taken the MLB lead in earned run average (0.52) and Baseball-Reference wins above replacement for pitchers (1.1 rWAR).
- Miguel Cabrera is one hit away from becoming the 33rd member of the 3,000 hit club as his Tigers host the Rockies tonight in Detroit. Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald spoke to Venezuelan players on the Marlins about how their Hall of Fame-bound countryman has helped and inspired them.
- As for the Marlins, they’re in Atlanta to battle the Braves for the first time this year. We’ll be livestreaming about it on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter from 6:00-7:00 p.m. ET. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.
- FiveThirtyEight gives the Marlins a 43% chance to win their series opener against the Braves.
- Brian Menéndez of Baseball Prospectus observed an uptick in Tanner Scott’s slider usage. In Thursday’s appearance, for example, he threw 14 breaking balls among his 17 total pitches.
- Marlins Jeopardy is making its return on Monday night! You can submit trivia for it here.
