Marlins vs. Cardinals: Start time, how to watch and game thread—April 21, 2022

Welcome to Thursday’s Marlins (4-7, -4 RD) vs. Cardinals (7-3, +20 RD) game thread. The Cards have won each of the last eight regular season games between these teams. While there’s no such thing as a “must-win” game two weeks into a new campaign, there ought to be a sense of urgency from the Fish to avoid the sweep tonight.

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The first inning runs from now through April 28.

Cardinals Starting Lineup

RHP Jordan Hicks

Notes: Hicks is on three days’ rest and only totaled 35 pitches in his last outing. The vast majority of this game will be pitched by Cardinals relievers...LoanDepot Park is the only active MLB venue that Albert Pujols hasn’t homered in (h/t Jim Hayes, Bally Sports Midwest)...Carlson is back in the St. Louis lineup, trying to shake off a 1-for-25 slump.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Pablo López

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Anderson in, Miguel Rojas out; Soler moves down from No. 1 to 3, Chisholm moves up from 9 to 1; Wendle switches from 3B to SS

Additional Notes: Finally, Chisholm gets a shot to bat atop the Marlins lineup...Aguilar is one of eight qualified MLB hitters who are still without any extra-base hits this season.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Tommy Hutton in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami with Glenn Geffner and J.P. Arencibia. Out-of-market viewers can watch on MLB Network or stream the game on MLB.TV.

