Six mornings a week throughout the 2022 Minor League Baseball season, the Fish Stripes staff recaps the performances of each Marlins affiliate. See below for the previous day’s MiLB transactions, box scores and highlights.

Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (7-7)

Pregame Transactions: Daniel Castano recalled from Jacksonville

Home runs by Lewin Díaz and Charles Leblanc (2)

Attendance: 3,939

Next Game: today at 7:05 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher RHP Jeff Lindgren

Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos (4-7)

Pregame Transactions: none

Jerar Encarnación’s two-run, game-winning home run

Josh Simpson getting a strikeout on his breaking ball

Josh Simpson (@josh_simpson_) has been a different animal so far this year.



Simpson hasn’t allowed an earned run and has a 15/3 K/BB in his first 7 IP. He’s allowed just three hits. #Marlins | @BlueWahoosBBall pic.twitter.com/pEIJZ6E943 — Fish on the Farm (@marlinsminors) April 21, 2022

Attendance: 2,909

Next Game: today at 7:35 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher LHP Will Stewart

High-A Beloit Sky Carp (2-9)

Pregame Transactions: none

Bennett Hostetler’s two-run home run

Tanner Allen’s diving catch in right field

Attendance: 1,210

Next Game: today at 7:05 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher TBD

Lower-A Jupiter Hammerheads (6-5)

Pregame Transactions: none

Edgar Sánchez getting a strikeout on his curveball

Attendance: 1,168

Next Game: today at 6:30 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher RHP Edward Cabrera (2022 debut)