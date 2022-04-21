Six mornings a week throughout the 2022 Minor League Baseball season, the Fish Stripes staff recaps the performances of each Marlins affiliate. See below for the previous day’s MiLB transactions, box scores and highlights.
Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (7-7)
Pregame Transactions: Daniel Castano recalled from Jacksonville
Home runs by Lewin Díaz and Charles Leblanc (2)
Attendance: 3,939
Next Game: today at 7:05 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher RHP Jeff Lindgren
Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos (4-7)
Pregame Transactions: none
Jerar Encarnación’s two-run, game-winning home run
Josh Simpson getting a strikeout on his breaking ball
Josh Simpson (@josh_simpson_) has been a different animal so far this year.— Fish on the Farm (@marlinsminors) April 21, 2022
Simpson hasn’t allowed an earned run and has a 15/3 K/BB in his first 7 IP. He’s allowed just three hits. #Marlins | @BlueWahoosBBall pic.twitter.com/pEIJZ6E943
Attendance: 2,909
Next Game: today at 7:35 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher LHP Will Stewart
High-A Beloit Sky Carp (2-9)
Pregame Transactions: none
Bennett Hostetler’s two-run home run
Tanner Allen’s diving catch in right field
Attendance: 1,210
Next Game: today at 7:05 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher TBD
Lower-A Jupiter Hammerheads (6-5)
Pregame Transactions: none
Kahlil Watson (@KahlilWatson1) gets the scoring started for the @GoHammerheads with this RBI Single! #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/R9XI2q52R4— Bailey Srebnik (@xwOBAiley) April 20, 2022
Edgar Sánchez getting a strikeout on his curveball
Attendance: 1,168
Next Game: today at 6:30 p.m. ET; probable starting pitcher RHP Edward Cabrera (2022 debut)
